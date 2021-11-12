Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan bow out of World Table Tennis Contender Novo Mesto, Slovenia

Veteran Indian paddler Sharath Kamal was humbled by world No 10 Liang Jingkun of China in the pre-quarterfinals of the World Table Tennis Contender. It was held in Novo Mesto, Slovenia on Friday. Sharath was overwhelmed by the Chinese in straight games 0-3 (6-11, 8-11, 10-12) in the men's singles pre-quarterfinals.

The only time Sharath had a chance in the game was during the third set, when he came close to making a comeback. Sharath had a 10-9 game point on the scoreline in the third game. Unfortunately, the Indian paddler gave away three consecutive points to Jingkun to lose the match.

Sharath had pulled off a convincing victory on Thursday to progress to the pre-quarters of the ongoing table tennis tournament in Slovenia. He defeated Takuya Jin of Japan with a 11-4, 11-4, 11-6 victory.

SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 @SportsArena1234 MS - R16 RESULTS :



Sharath Kamal loses to WR 10 & 2019 Worlds 🥉 Medallist Lian Jingkun 🇨🇳 in straight sets



Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (WR 37) loses 1:3 to Tokyo Quarter Finalist Darko Jorgic 🇸🇮 (WR 23)



End of 🇮🇳 contention!



Next Up - WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS from 23rd MS - R16 RESULTS :Sharath Kamal loses to WR 10 & 2019 Worlds 🥉 Medallist Lian Jingkun 🇨🇳 in straight setsSathiyan Gnanasekaran (WR 37) loses 1:3 to Tokyo Quarter Finalist Darko Jorgic 🇸🇮 (WR 23) End of 🇮🇳 contention!Next Up - WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS from 23rd

G Sathiyan was also eliminated from the World Table Tennis Contender Slovenia

Ace Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran suffered a defeat at the hands of Slovenian table tennis player Darko Jorgić. This defeat came in the men's singles round of 16 clash. Darko outpowered Sathiyan with a 3-1 (11-9, 11-3, 5-11, 11-5) scoreline.

TNTTA Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association @TNTTA_ WTT Contender Novo Mesto 2021 presented by I Feel Slovenia

Men's Singles - Round of 16

World 23rd Ranked Darko JORGIC beat Sathiyan GNANASEKARAN 3-1 (11-9 11-3 5-11 11-5) WTT Contender Novo Mesto 2021 presented by I Feel Slovenia Men's Singles - Round of 16World 23rd Ranked Darko JORGIC beat Sathiyan GNANASEKARAN 3-1 (11-9 11-3 5-11 11-5)

Earlier, Sathiyan outhussled compatriot Harmeet Desai in the round of 32 clash. Sathiyan defeated the latter 3-1 (11-9, 11-13, 12-10, 16-14) on Thursday.

Sharath and Sathiyan's defeat marked an end to the Indian contingent's campaign at the World Table Tennis Contender held in Novo Mesto, Slovenia.

All the star paddlers will next be in action at the upcoming 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals. It is slated to be held from November 23 to 29 in Houston, USA.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Also read: World Table Tennis Contender Lasko (Slovenia): Manika Batra and Archana Kamath will take on Diaz duo in women's doubles finals

Edited by Aditya Singh