World Table Tennis Contender Lasko (Slovenia): Manika Batra and Archana Kamath will take on Diaz duo in women's doubles finals

Doubles duo of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath pulled off a scintillating five-setter to overwhelm Chinese duo Liu Weishan and Wang Yidi. Manika and Archana got the better of the Chinese duo with a scoreline of 3-2 (11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8). The win came in the semifinals of World Table Tennis Contender Lasko (Slovenia) on Saturday.

The women's doubles duo of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath pulled off a thriller to outhussle the French duo of Lucie Gauthier and Audrey Zarif on Friday. The scoreboad after the quarterfinals match read 3-2 (11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6).

The Indian duo will be up against Melanie Diaz and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico in the finals of the ongoing table tennis tournament.

The Diaz sisters defeated Lin Ye and Zeng Jian 3-1 (11-8, 8-11,11-5, 11-3) in the semifinals at the Sports Hall Tri Lilije Lasko.

Earlier, Archana Kamath, alongside Manav Thakkar, suffered a straight game defeat at the hands of Liang Jinkun and Liu Weishan of China in the mixed doubles semifinals. The Indian duo went down against the Chinese 0-3 (3-11, 4-11, 5-11).

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran eliminated, Manika Batra through to semis at the World Table Tennis Contender Lasko (Slovenia):

It was a tough day for ace Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran as well. He went down fighting a tough battle against Swedish paddler Jon Persson. Sathiyan lost the men's quarterfinals clash 1-3 (5-11,11-8,8-11,10-12).

Meanwhile, Manika Batra continued her outstanding form at the table tennis competition in Lasko. She snatched the quarterfinals match with a solid come-from-behind victory after a 2-1 deficit in the women's singles event on Saturday.

The Indian paddler started off well with a 11-8 score in the opening game. Unfortunately, Manika gave away the next two games 4-11, 5-11 to the Romanian paddler.

Manika's preeminent gameplay gave her a brilliant 11-6 comeback in the fourth game. She then went on to seal the decider game 11-7 to secure a semifinals berth at the competition. Indian ace won the quarterfinals with 3-2 (11-8, 4-11,5-11, 11-6, 11-7) score.

Earlier, Manika Batra in the women's singles pre-quarters defeated Daria Triogolos of Belarus with a scoreline of 11-6, 8-11,12-10,11-4.

Edited by Diptanil Roy