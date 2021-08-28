'Take a bow champ' India applauds Bhavina Patel's stellar performance in her semi-final win against World No. 3

India's para-athlete Bhavina Patel rose to glory in the crucial semi-final encounter at the 2021 Paralympics. The Gujrat native pulled off one of the biggest upsets by defeating World No. 3 Zhang Miao. Despite dropping the first game, the Indian looked determined and calmed herself during the intervals to get the better of her opponent. Here's more on what transpired during the thrilling table tennis match.
Bhavina Patel makes her way into the gold medal match
Bhavina Patel started the match on the backfoot. Miao looked absolutely brilliant in the first game and won it 11-7. Each time Bhavina went back to her corner, the Indian just drank some water and calmed herself down. This seemed to do wonders for her. She came back really strong in the second game to win it 11-7.
The third game was all about Bhavina. The paddler from Gujarat outclassed the former Olympic champion. She kept playing the backhand time and again to take the third game 11-4. The next game proved to be a nerve wrecker. Both the Asian heavyweights went at it in the fourth game. However, Miao prevailed and took the game 11-9 to tie the match 2-2 going into the decider.
The Indian started on a high note in the final set. She took an early 5-0, which led to the sides getting changed. Miao showed intent to make her way into the game by making the scores 9-8( still in favor of Bhavina). However, nothing on the day seemed to stop Bhavina. It only took her one time out to get back her concentration. The move paid off as she pulled off 2 quick points to take the game 11-8 and move to the final.
Twitter reacts to Bhavina Patel's win in the silver medal
Bhavina Patel became an overnight sensation after her stellar win in the quarters. The Indian did not disappoint fans as she displayed a world class performance to move into the finals. Netizens took to social media to congratulate the Indian on her sensational feat. They also wished her the best for the all important final to be conducted tomorrow.
