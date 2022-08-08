"The Golden standard of Indian table tennis"- Twitterati can't keep calm after Sharath Kamal's golden run at CWG 2022

Veteran Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal, 40, humbled English opponent Liam Pitchford 4-1 (11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8) to clinch a gold medal in the men's singles event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday, August 8.

This is Sharath's fourth medal so far at the Birmingham Games. He first bagged a gold medal in the mixed team event, then added another one in the mixed doubles event alongside Sreeja Akula. Sharath, alongside Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, clinched a silver medal in the men's doubles event.

The 40-year-old accumulated a total of seven gold medals and 13 overall medals in the history of the Commonwealth Games.

His first gold medal in the men's singles came in the 2006 edition of the Games. After 16 years, Sharath once again clinched a gold medal in 2022 CWG, perhaps, producing one of the best performances of his entire table tennis career.

Sportskeeda



#CWG2022 #B2022 A legend of the game, Sharath Kamal has it easy in the final for a Gold! A legend of the game, Sharath Kamal has it easy in the final for a Gold! 🇮🇳🔥#CWG2022 #B2022 https://t.co/NKQLfeHN1e

Earlier, Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeated England's Paul Drinkhall to clinch the bronze medal men's singles contest, after a thrilling hard-fought match 4-3 (11-9, 11-3, 11-5, 8-11, 9-11, 10-12, 11-9) .

Sharath Kamal wins men's singles gold -Twitter reacts

jonathan selvaraj



2006 CWG🥇🥇

2010 CWG 🥇🥉🥉

2014 CWG 🥈

2018 CWG 🥇🥈🥉

2022 CWG 🥇🥇🥇🥈



At 40, he wins his 7th Commonwealth Games🥇. He beats Liam Pitchford to win the men's singles title at Birmingham, 16 years after he won it in Melbourne. Amazing Achanta Sharath Kamal!2006 CWG🥇🥇2010 CWG 🥇🥉🥉2014 CWG 🥈2018 CWG 🥇🥈🥉2022 CWG 🥇🥇🥇🥈 At 40, he wins his 7th Commonwealth Games🥇. He beats Liam Pitchford to win the men's singles title at Birmingham, 16 years after he won it in Melbourne. https://t.co/B44wOd56Zj

Rajat Sharma

Wasim Jaffer

G Rajaraman

Rahul Ravindran

Aniket Mishra

Sunil Deodhar



🏓wins against Liam (ENG) (4-1) (11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8) in the



With this win, Sharath Kamal has bagged an overall 7 medals at the CWG in different categories.

#Cheer4India GOLD CLASS 🥇 @sharathkamal1 🏓wins against Liam (ENG) (4-1) (11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8) in the #TableTennis Men's Singles event at the #CommonwealthGames2022 With this win, Sharath Kamal has bagged an overall 7 medals at the CWG in different categories. GOLD CLASS 🥇@sharathkamal1🏓wins against Liam (ENG) (4-1) (11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8) in the #TableTennis Men's Singles event at the #CommonwealthGames2022With this win, Sharath Kamal has bagged an overall 7 medals at the CWG in different categories.#Cheer4India https://t.co/wxDk626eKv

Y. Satya Kumar



Indian table tennis legend did it again.



Entire nation is delighted on the win of



This is 4th Gold for India today.



@sharathkamal1



Experience, class and superb game.Indian table tennis legend did it again.Entire nation is delighted on the win of #SharathKamal This is 4th Gold for India today. Experience, class and superb game. Indian table tennis legend did it again. Entire nation is delighted on the win of #SharathKamal.This is 4th Gold for India today. @sharathkamal1 https://t.co/Ff6u0sy2J3

Bharat Sharma

Sharath Kamal named India's flagbearer for CWG 2022 closing ceremony

The 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) champions Achanta Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis) and boxer Nikhat Zareen (Boxing) will be the Indian contingent's flagbearers at the closing ceremony on Tuesday, August 9.

The CWG 2022 closing ceremony is slated to take place at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium on August 9 as per IST. However, as per local time, it will take place on Monday, August 8.

Date: August 9, 2022; Timings: 12.30AM (IST)

Where to watch CWG 2022 Closing Ceremony

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the 2022 Birmingham Games in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will telecast the games live for Indian viewers.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

