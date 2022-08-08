"The Golden standard of Indian table tennis"- Twitterati can't keep calm after Sharath Kamal's golden run at CWG 2022

Veteran Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal, 40, humbled English opponent Liam Pitchford 4-1 (11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8) to clinch a gold medal in the men's singles event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday, August 8.
This is Sharath's fourth medal so far at the Birmingham Games. He first bagged a gold medal in the mixed team event, then added another one in the mixed doubles event alongside Sreeja Akula. Sharath, alongside Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, clinched a silver medal in the men's doubles event.
The 40-year-old accumulated a total of seven gold medals and 13 overall medals in the history of the Commonwealth Games.
His first gold medal in the men's singles came in the 2006 edition of the Games. After 16 years, Sharath once again clinched a gold medal in 2022 CWG, perhaps, producing one of the best performances of his entire table tennis career.
Earlier, Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeated England's Paul Drinkhall to clinch the bronze medal men's singles contest, after a thrilling hard-fought match 4-3 (11-9, 11-3, 11-5, 8-11, 9-11, 10-12, 11-9) .
Sharath Kamal named India's flagbearer for CWG 2022 closing ceremony
The 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) champions Achanta Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis) and boxer Nikhat Zareen (Boxing) will be the Indian contingent's flagbearers at the closing ceremony on Tuesday, August 9.
The CWG 2022 closing ceremony is slated to take place at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium on August 9 as per IST. However, as per local time, it will take place on Monday, August 8.
Date: August 9, 2022; Timings: 12.30AM (IST)
Where to watch CWG 2022 Closing Ceremony
Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the 2022 Birmingham Games in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will telecast the games live for Indian viewers.
Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
