Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: All you need to know about the new format for UTT Season 5

The fifth season of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) is promising to be a lot more competitive with the introduction of a brand new format. The UTT 2024 is being held in Chennai between August 22 and September 9.

The first major change introduced this season sees eight teams competing instead of the six from last season. Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots are the two new teams to have been added. The eight teams are divided into two groups of four for the league stage of the tournament.

Each team will compete in a total of five league matches, once against each of the other three teams in their group. The remaining two games for all sides will be against two randomly picked teams from the other group.

Trending

Each tie played will consist of five matches, two men's singles, two women's singles and one mixed doubles. The top two teams from each of the two groups will then progress to the semifinals that will be played on September 5 and 6.

The final of the competition will be held on September 9 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 (UTT) to feature the biggest names from both India and around the world

The fifth season of Ultimate Table Tennis has some of the most renowned names in the world of table tennis compete in Chennai. From Indian stalwart Sharath Kamal to World No. 13 Bernadette Szocs of Romania, the league has brought the best in the world to the fore.

Olympians Manika Batra, Harmeet Desai and Nigeria's Aruna Quadri also feature among the 48 players who are participating. The Goa Challengers have entered the competition as the defending champions. Interestingly, if they win the league, it will make Goa the first team ever to defend their title at the UTT.

Goa Challengers had defeated Chennai Lions 8-7 in a nerve-wrecking encounter in the final of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback