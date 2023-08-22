Jaipur Patriots are the latest addition to the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), the league organizers announced in a release on Tuesday, August 22. The Jaipur outfit, which is owned by World of Krida Pvt Ltd, will join the other six franchises in the fifth season of UTT next year.

UTT promoters Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani welcomed the new franchise. They hope the addition will help the sport to grow in various cities and eventually boost the tournament down the line.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Jaipur Patriots to UTT. The inclusion of a seventh team will enhance the level of competition. The way UTT has shaped up over the years, we expect only bigger and better seasons ahead,” Niraj Bajaj stated in the release.

“Ultimate Table Tennis welcomes World of Krida Pvt Ltd to the family. Their inclusion is a testament to how UTT has grown over the years and how it will continue to grow. We are committed to promoting the game of table tennis and we believe that Jaipur Patriots will help us take the sport to a new region,” Vita Dani commented.

Expand Tweet

Jaipur Patriots will join Bengaluru Smashers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers, Puneri Paltan TT, and U Mumba TT in the fifth season of India’s franchise-based league for Table Tennis.

The UTT completed its fourth season last month with all 18 matches, including the semifinals and the final, held at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.

How did UTT season 4 pan out?

The Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) returned in 2023 after a three-year hiatus. A new change was implemented with a game decided on a golden point when locked at 10-10.

Dabang Delhi TTC topped the charts in the league stage with 42 points, just one more than defending champions Chennai Lions’ tally of 41. Fourth-placed Goa Challengers got the better of Delhi (semifinals) and Chennai (final) with identical nail-biting finishes of 8-7 to clinch their maiden UTT title.

Expand Tweet

The trend of defending champions finishing as runners-up in the following season continued after Chennai Lions missed the opportunity to bag successive titles this year.