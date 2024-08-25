UTT 2024: Ahmedabad SG Pipers squad & complete list of players in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

The fifth edition of Ultimate Table Tennis commenced on Thursday, August 22, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Ahmedabad SG Pipers are one of the two new teams competing in the event.

Manush Shah, Reeth Tennison, Pritha Vartikar, and Jash Modi are the four Indian players in the squad. Meanwhile, Romanian paddler Bernadette Szocs and French player Lilian Bardet are the two foreign players who'll ply their trade for the Ahmedabad-based franchise.

Francisco Santos and Jay Modak are the foreign and Indian coaches, respectively, for the Ahmedabad SG Pipers.

They began their campaign with Puneri Paltan TT and played their second tie of the season against defending Champions Goa Challengers. The Pipers will play their remaining three ties against U Mumba TT (August 27), Bengaluru Smashers (August 31), and Jaipur Patriots (September 4).

Ahmedabad SG Pipers Performance in Ultimate Table Tennis

Season 5 - Debutants

UTT 2024: Ahmedabad SG Pipers squad for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Indians: Manush Shah, Reeth Tennison, Pritha Vartikar & Jash Modi

Overseas: Bernadette Szocs (Romania) & Lilian Bardet (France)

UTT 2024: Ahmedabad SG Pipers coaches for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Francisco Santos (Foreign Coach) and Jay Modak (Indian Coach)

UTT 2024: Ahmedabad SG Pipers schedule for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Friday, August 23

TIE 2 - Puneri Paltan TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, 5:00 pm

Saturday, August 24

TIE 5 - Goa Challengers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, 7:30 pm

Tuesday, August 27

TIE 9 - U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 31

TIE 14 - Bengaluru Smashers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, 5:00 pm

Wednesday, September 4

TIE 20 - Jaipur Patriots vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, 7:30 pm

