UTT 2024: Goa Challengers squad & complete list of players in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Defending champion Goa Challengers kicked off their Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 campaign with a 9-6 victory over debutants Jaipur Patriots in the season opener. Indian paddler Harmeet Desai will lead the Challengers.

Yangzi Liu, who had a 100 percent win ratio in matches last season has joined the defending champions to bolster their squad. Italy's Mihai Bobocica will be the second overseas player on their roster.

Yashaswini Ghorpade, Sudhanshu Grover, and Sayali Wani are the other three Indian players in the Goa Challengers squad for the Ultimate Table Tennis fifth edition.

Zoltan Batorfi and Subhajit Saha are the foreign and Indian coaches, respectively, for the Goa Challengers.

The Challengers play their next Ahmedabad SG Pipers on Saturday, August 24 before taking on Dabang Delhi TTC (August 28), Chennai Lions (August 31), and U Mumba TT (September 2).

Goa Challengers Performance in Ultimate Table Tennis

Season 3 - 3rd in Points Table (Semi-Finalists)

Season 4 - 4th in Points Table (Champions)

UTT 2024: Goa Challengers squad for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Indians: Yangzi Liu (Australia) and Mihai Bobocica (Italy)

Overseas: Harmeet Desai, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Sudhanshu Grover, and Sayali Wani

UTT 2024: Goa Challengers coaches for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Zoltan Batorfi (Foreign Coach) and Subhajit Saha (Indian Coach)

UTT 2024: Goa Challengers schedule for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5 (All timings are in IST)

Thursday, August 22

Match 1 - Goa Challengers vs Jaipur Patriots, 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 24

Match 5 - Goa Challengers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, August 28

Match 10 - Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers, 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 31

Match 15 - Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers, 7:30 pm

Monday, September 2

Match 18 - U Mumba TT vs Goa Challengers, 7:30 pm

