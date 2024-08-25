UTT 2024: Jaipur Patriots squad & complete list of players in Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

The newly-joined Jaipur Patriots are among the eight teams competing in Season 5 of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The tournament commenced on August 22 and will conclude on September 7.

Goa Challengers, Chennai Lions, Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Dabang Delhi TTC, U Mumba TT, Puneri Paltan TT, and Bengaluru Smashers are the remaining seven teams competing in Chennai for the trophy.

The six-member squad of the Patriots includes Indian paddlers Snehit SFR, Ronit Bhanja, Moumita Dutta, Nithyashree Mani, Cho Seungmin from South Korea and Suthasini Sawettabut from Thailand.

Jaipur Patriots played their season opener against defending champions Goa Challengers. They play their next tie against U Mumba TT on Sunday, August 25.

The debutants will also take on Bengaluru Smashers on August 29, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis on September 1 and Ahmedabad SG Piper on September 4 in the last league stage encounter.

Jaipur Patriots Performance in Ultimate Table Tennis

Season 5 - Debutants

UTT 2024: Jaipur Patriots squad for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Indians: Snehit SFR, Ronit Bhanja, Moumita Dutta, Nithyashree Mani

Overseas: Cho Seungmin (South Korea) & Suthasini Sawettabut (Thailand)

UTT 2024: Jaipur Patriots coaches for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Ronald Redep (Foreign Coach) and Somnath Ghosh (Indian Coach)

UTT 2024: Jaipur Patriots schedule for Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Thursday, August 22

Match 1 - Goa Challengers vs Jaipur Patriots, 7.30 pm

Sunday, August 25

Match 7 - U Mumba TT vs Jaipur Patriots, 7.30 pm

Thursday, August 29

Match 11 - Bengaluru Smashers vs Jaipur Patriots, 7.30 pm

Sunday, September 1

Match 16 - Puneri Paltan TT vs Jaipur Patriots, 5 pm

Wednesday, September 4

Match 20 - Jaipur Patriots vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, 7.30 pm

