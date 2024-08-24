[Watch] Sharath Kamal gears up for UTT 2024 with an awe-inspiring practice session with his son

Table tennis ace, Sharath Kamal, is all in readiness to enthrall his fans once again at the ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) 2024. Kamal is representing the Chennai Lions in the fifth season of the competition, which started on August 22.

Sarath, however, found a unique way to hone his skills for the season. In an endearing video posted by Sharath on X (Twitter), before the start of the tournament, he was seen practicing with his little son. The 42-year-old appeared all smiles and proud as he enjoyed a quick game of TT with his offspring.

"Dad’s best serve - passing on the passion! Fun warm up before the start of UTT Season 5," Sharath Kamal captioned the video.

Sharath Kamal is part of a six-member Chennai Lion's team at the UTT. He is one of the most experienced players to be competing in the league that will run till September 7. Chennai Lions lost their opening match to Bengaluru Smashers.

Sharath Kamal to chase TT glory once again post his retirement from the international arena

Sharath Kamal has entered the fifth season of the UTT as a retired international player. Ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024, the veteran athlete had announced his decision of drawing curtains on his India career, post the Summer Games.

Kamal, who has had a long and illustrious career, was unable to win India its maiden Olympic TT medal in Paris. Having competed in both the men's singles and teams event, Sharath could not play to the best of his potential.

However, given his experience and pedigree, the Indian star would now be hoping to add more silverware to his cabinet at the UTT 2024. A Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Sharath, would also want to help enhance the skills of the young Indian talent in his squad.

The fifth season of the UTT features eight teams, as opposed to six from the last season. A total of 48 players are participating in the league that will see some of the biggest names in TT from both India and around the world, compete.

