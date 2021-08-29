'Well fought Bhavina': India applauds Bhavina Patel's stunning run to become the first Indian para-paddler to win a silver at the Paralympics

India's Bhavina Patel's brilliance at the Paralympics was once again stopped by the Chinese paddler, Zhou Ying. Despite her terrific efforts, the Indian was outclassed by the World No.1 as she marched to a 3-0 victory in the final. Ying, who is a 2-time singles para gold medallist, looked dominant on the day and made it difficult for Bhavina. Here's more on what transpired during the event.

Bhavina Patel faced defeat at the hands of WR1 Zhou Ying of #CHN in the finals of #ParaTableTennis - Class 4



However, she becomes only the second female to win a medal at the #Paralympics and the only Indian to win a medal in Table Tennis at the Paralympics



Congratulations! 👏 pic.twitter.com/a82MtpjUtD — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 29, 2021

Bhavina once again falls out to Zhou Ying

Zhou Ying looked on top right from the start. She was aggressive in her approach and didn't let Bhavina settle into the game. Despite the resilience shown by the Indian, Ying took the first game 10-7. The next game was complete domination from the Chinese paddler. She schooled the Indian and delivered some top-notch shots to take away a 10 - 5 win.

A lot was expected from the Indian in the penultimate game. However, Ying rubbished all of that with another stellar performance in the third game. She was occasionally on the receiving end of some backhand shots from Bhavina, but her response to all of them was nothing short of exceptional.

The Indian gave it her all till the last point. She kept making things difficult for Ying. However, nothing could stop the World No.1 from reclaiming the gold medal.

Twitter reacts to Bhavina Patel's stunning effort at the Paralympics

Bhavina had lost her first match to Zhou Ying on the group stage. However, the Indian had come a long way since then. She pulled off some of the biggest upsets and marched into the final.

Her opponent was no stranger to the biggest stage. Zhou Ying is one of the biggest names in para table tennis. The Indian tried her best, but came up short in the final.

Her stellar performance in the final helped her become the first Indian paddler to win a silver medal at the Paralympics. Netizens congratulated her on a brilliant performance at the Paralympics. They also wished her the best for all her future competitions.

It is National Sports Day and we start with a #Silver



Bhavina Patel wins India's first #TableTennis medal at the Paralympics and it is a #Silver.



A debut campaign worth remembering. #Paralympics #ParaTableTennis #Paralympicsindia #BhavinaPatel #BhavinabenPatel — Hari Kishore Malladi (@journomalladi) August 29, 2021

Fantastic performance by @BhavinaPatel6 to bag a silver and open India's account in the #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics. Wonderful show of skill and mental resilience. Extremely proud! #Praise4Para — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 29, 2021

Words fall short to describe the incredible feat...India's first table-tennis medal.. heartiest congratulations Bhavinaben Patel for winning the silver in #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. You are a source of inspiration for all of us !! 🎉🎉🗼 — Saswat Nanda (@saswatnanda10) August 29, 2021

Winning a medal in a sport that was not considered a medal prospect. Back to back 3 upsets.

Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel has written her name in the golden history of Indian Sports.#Toky2020 #Paralympics #Praise4Para #BhavinabenPatel #BhavinaPatel #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/v8cBrpjd1r — अंशुल चव्हाण । Anshul Chavhan (@anshul_chavhan) August 29, 2021

FIRST MEDAL FOR INDIA AT PARALYMPIC GAMES 2020. Congrats Bhavinaben Patel and the entire country. She wins a silver medal. — Chaiti Narula (@Chaiti) August 29, 2021

#BhavinabenPatel created history by winning India's first #Paralympics medal in Table Tennis.



Kudos to the Bhavina who won the #Silver medal in the final of the women's singles class 4 event at the Tokyo Paralympics in Japan. 👏 pic.twitter.com/L1aEnjCKUg — Neetu Garg (@NeetuGarg6) August 29, 2021

Amazing #Silver medal performance by #BhavinabenPatel at #ParaTableTennis



In #ParalympicsTokyo2020, that too on debut!



You @BhavinaPatel6 have made us all proud with your tremendous fightback and #NeverSayDie attitude 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/xGquYjYCXn — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) August 29, 2021

Congratulations to Bhavinaben Patel for winning silver medal in women's singles class 4 table tennis event in Tokyo Paralympics. You made the country Pride🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TkTUxIGN8B — Aaryan Dwivedi (@AaryanDwivedi16) August 29, 2021

The 34-year-old BHAVINABEN PATEL wins a Silver Medal in the C4 class of Women's Para Table Tennis Final at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics! 🥈

Congratulations! 👏 — Ron Bikash Gaurav (@RonBikashGaurav) August 29, 2021

A Silver 🤩( didn't settle for it - she won it and quite deservingly )



She becomes India's overall 13th (2nd woman) medallist at the #Paralympics



India's first table tennis medallist at both the Paralympics and Olympics



We are proud of you,Bhavinaben hasmukhbhai patel👑👏 https://t.co/iKL8zdtciO pic.twitter.com/mRNS2BdfFF — Prithvi (@Eighty7_Fifty8) August 29, 2021

Bhavinaben Patel makes 🇮🇳 proud as she wins silver medal at womens singles class 4 category at #TokyoParalympics . Zhou Ying of 🇨🇳 clinched her 6th gold medal of her career at #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/YbskcViAcW — Sports Desk (@Shuvo10976159) August 29, 2021

A Big Day for India.!



Today is Major Dhyan chand birth anniversary.#BhavinabenPatel created history by winning India's first #Paralympics medal in Table Tennis.



A great honour to Major Dhyan chand ji on his birth anniversary.#NationalSportsDay#dhyanchand pic.twitter.com/HrgVOrksKj — S A Ramadass (@ramadassmysuru) August 29, 2021

India’s Bhavinaben Patel win silver medal after losing to China's Zhou Ying in the final of the women's singles class 4 #TableTennis event.



This is also India’s first medal at the #TokyoParalympics . #BhavinaPatel #Paralympics #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/4Fvv57tyyE — Avinash Kumar Atish (@AtishAvinash) August 29, 2021

Bhavinaben Patel claims historic silver medal🥈in Table Tennis at Tokyo Paralympics; opens India's medal account at the Games#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/FVf5K6yaOT — Harnish Rathod (@HarnishRathod4) August 29, 2021

SILVER FOR BHAVINABEN HASMUKHBHAI PATEL! 🎉



The 34-year-old wins a Silver Medal in the C4 class of Women's Para Table Tennis Final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics! 🥈



We have our first Silver

What an achievement! What a moment! ❤️🇮🇳



Congratulations! 👏 pic.twitter.com/RK0GLve08C — NishiT MakwanA (@IAmNishit90) August 29, 2021

Well Done Girl !!

Bhavinaben Patel wins historic silver medal in TT !! #TokyoParalympics #GirlPower pic.twitter.com/Hhq62EEHm3 — Prashanjit Ray (@TweettoPR) August 29, 2021

Well done BhavinabenPatel. Wins silver medal at #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/3YB4XHcZUE — Sushil Menon 🇮🇳 (@sushil) August 29, 2021

