WTT Feeder Biella 2023: Indian results on Day 3 ft. Manika Batra

Star Indian paddler Manika Batra made a quantum jump on the second day of the WTT Feeder Biella 2023 at the Biella Forum in Italy on Friday, December 15.

Playing in the final international event of the year, the World No. 36 looked impeccable, almost mirroring the best version of herself. Manika and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran entered the semifinals of the mixed doubles event after a combined display of aggression and composure saw them beat Czech Republic pair of Jan Valenta and Zdena Blaskova in straight games 11-8, 13-11, 11-6.

The first game was all about banking points on services as both teams fought neck to neck until Manika Batra broke Blaskova's serve with an underspin that wasn't cleared by Valenta. India took a lead at 9-7 and soon converted the winner to seal the game with no late challenge coming from the other side of the table.

Both pairs were relentless in their attack in the second game, and Manika unleashed some push blocks to account for points. Sathiyan was playing second fiddle to the Delhi paddler, who enunciated a rampage mode.

The Indians saved a game point at 9-10 before securing the win at 13-11. The third game was dominated by Sathiyan's forehand charm. The Czech pair wasn't able to match their opponents' intensity here. Later in the day, Manika Batra outplayed France's Ocean Guisnel in the Round of 32 (11-9, 11-8, 11-2). However, she faced a stiff challenge from Ivana Malobabic of Croatia in the pre-quarters.

The Asian Games medalist thrived under pressure after trailing 2-1 and staring at defeat. But Manika is known for staging comebacks, which is exactly what happened here as well. The Indian rallied past tantalizingly to win the last two games 11-5 and 11-6.

Sharath Kamal bows out in Round of 16

Veteran Indian paddler Sharath Kamal started the day by thumping straight set wins against local boy Antonino Amato 15-13, 11-8, 11-4 in the Round of 32.

The 41-year-old couldn't go past Panagiotis Gionis in the following round, losing 11-8, 7-11, 11-6, 11-8. Sharath will next be in action at the 85th Senior National & Inter-State Table Tennis Championships in Panchkula, Haryana.