For paddler Bhavina Patel, rejection was just the start of her journey to the Tokyo Paralympics

Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel is leading by example. She is the first Indian female table tennis player to qualify for the Paralympics. Bhavina also clinched a berth for the 2016 Rio Paralympics, but was unable to compete that year.

Bhavina was just a year old when she had polio, which afflicted her entire lower body. Her family owned a small cutlery kiosk, and they stood behind her during this traumatic period in her life.

She wanted to be a teacher, but was rejected for an interview because of her physical disability. This was when Bhavina’s father, Hasmukhbhai Patel, came across an advertisement from the Blind People’s Association (BPA). He enrolled her for an ITI course at BPA, an award-winning institution for the specially-abled in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Since joining the association in 2007, Bhavina has never looked back.

Moreover, that's where Bhavina fell in love with the sport of table tennis.

Para Athlete Bhavina Patel to start campaign for #India in the Para Table Tennis event from 25th of August.

Bhavina's achievements

Bhavina has represented the country in 28 international tournaments, including the world championships, the Thailand and Japan Open.

The 34-year-old has five gold, 13 silver and eight bronze medals to show for her efforts. Bhavina is currently ranked eighth in the world and has been as high as No.2.

Bhavina to team up with Sonalben Patel in Tokyo

Sonalben Patel, also from Gujarat, will join Bhavina as India's participants in table tennis at the upcoming Paralympic Games in Tokyo. While Bhavina will be in action in wheelchair Class 4, Sonalben will feature in the wheelchair Class 3 category. They will also pair up for the women's doubles event.

✈️ Destination Tokyo

Tokyo #Paralympics Contingent comprising of Bhavina Patel & Sonalben Patel to leave for Tokyo today from IGI Airport, Delhi



Tokyo #Paralympics Contingent comprising of Bhavina Patel & Sonalben Patel to leave for Tokyo today from IGI Airport, Delhi

The duo have been training under coach Lalan Doshi. Sonalben is ranked 19th in the world. Both are recipients of the Sardar Patel and Eklavya Award and have been medalists at the Asian Games.

The Paralympic Games is a dream come true for both paddlers, who will be keen to make the most of the opportunity. Their competition in the Japanese capital will start on August 25.

