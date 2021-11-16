Sathiyan Gnanasekaran practices with Lin Yun-ju ahead of 2021 World Table Tennis Championships

Practice sessions are in full swing for ace Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran ahead of the 2021 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships. Gnanasekaran recently traded hits with Olympic medalist and World No. 6 Lin Yun-ju in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Gnanasekaran has been on a roll in recent months and will hope to carry that momentum into the upcoming 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Finals. The tournament is slated to be held from November 23 to 29 in Houston, USA.

"Great practice session with the Olympic medalist & WR 6 Lin Yun Ju here in Dusseldorf (Germany)," wrote Gnanasekaran on Twitter. "Final week of preparation in full swing here in Germany before I head to Houston (USA) for the ITTF World TT Championships 2021."

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran's recent form bodes well for his prospects at the World Championships

Gnanasekaran has been in terrific form ever since his mediocre performance at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Gnanasekaran and his partner Harmeet Desai recently bagged the men's doubles title at a WTT Contender Tournament in Tunis on October 30.

The Indian duo overcame Emmanuel Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin of France by a 3-1 margin (11-9, 4-11, 11-9, 11-6).

Gnanasekaran also partnered with Sharath Kamal to clinch the bronze medal in the men's doubles event at the Asian Table Tennis Championships 2021 in Doha, Qatar.

The Indian paddler also scripted history alongside Manika Batra after clinching the mixed doubles title at the WTT Contender event in Budapest, Hungary. Batra and Gnanasekaran defeated Hungary’s Nandor Ecseki and Dora Madarasz 3-1 (11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6) to become the first Indian table tennis players to win a WTT Contender title.

