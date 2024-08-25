Bengaluru Smashers will be taking on Puneri Paltan TT in Match 8 of the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5 on Monday, August 26. The two teams will come into the match with significant confidence to back them. Both Bengaluru Smashers and Puneri Paltan TT have won their respective opening matches of the season.

Bengaluru Smashers were comprehensive in their opening encounter against the Chennai Lions. Smashers steamrolled the 2023 champions, 11-4. They would especially be taking heart from the performance of youngster Jeet Chandra. Jeet left everyone impressed after defeating table tennis legend, Sharath Kamal.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan put up a complete team performance in beating Ahmedabad SG Pipers, 10-5. The Paltans did most things right in their opening tie of the UTT 2024 and would be riding high on momentum. Another win against a strong opponent will instill much momentum into their campaign.

Trending

With both teams itching to continue their winning momentum, this Ultimate Table Tennis match promises to be extremely competitive.

Bengaluru Smashers vs Puneri Paltan TT Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Smashers vs Puneri Paltan TT, Match 8

Date and Time: Monday, August 26, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Bengaluru Smashers vs Puneri Paltan TT Head-to-Head

The two teams have only met once, which was at the 2023 edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis. Bengaluru Smashers defeated Puneri Paltan, 8-7, in their lone encounter of the league.

Bengaluru Smashers vs Puneri Paltan TT Squads

Bengaluru Smashers: Manika Batra, Alvaro Robles (ESP), Lily Zhang (USA), Jeet Chandra, Taneesha Kotecha, Anthony Amalraj

Puneri Paltan TT: Ayhika Mukherjee, Nina Mittelham (GER), Joao Monteiro (POR), Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Ghosh, Yashini Sivashankar

Bengaluru Smashers vs Puneri Paltan TT Match Prediction

With both teams putting up an impressive show so far at the Ultimate Table Tennis, there is not much to separate the two. The Smashers and Paltans are both strong on paper and have looked solid as a squad, on the court as well.

However, with the likes of Manika Batra in Bengaluru's squad, they will enter this match as slight favorites. Though the Smashers hardly faced any setback during their match against the Lions, they would not want to take Puneri Paltan lightly.

Prediction: Bengaluru Smashers to win

Bengaluru Smashers vs Puneri Paltan TT TV & Live Streaming Details

The Ultimate Table Tennis match between Bengaluru Smashers and Puneri Paltan TT on August 26 will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 network. It can also be streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback