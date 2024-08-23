UTT 2024: Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers head-to-head and prediction for Match 3 of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Last year's finalists, Chennai Lions will be taking on Bengaluru Smashers in Match 3 of the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5 on Friday (August 23). The encounter between these two sides promises to be an interesting one, given the strength of both the squads.

The team from Chennai played a splendid season last year, finishing second after losing to Goa Challengers in a closely fought final. They would be itching to go one step further this time around. The Lions had lifted the trophy at the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 3 and have always been a tough challenge for any team.

Bengaluru would want to make an early mark in the new season. In 2023, the team made its first appearance at the UTT, but failed to qualify for the semifinals. However, a new season will bring a fresh new opportunity for them to set the record straight.

Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers

Match Details

Match: Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers, Match 3

Date and Time: Friday, August 23, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers Head-to-Head

The two teams have met once before at the Ultimate Table Tennis. The UTT Season 4 match saw Bengaluru Smashers defeat Chennai Lions, 8-7.

Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers Squads

Chennai Lions: Abhinandh PB, Jules Roland (FRA), Mouma Das, Poymantee Baisya, Sakura Mori (JPN), Sharath Kamal

Bengaluru Smashers: Alvaro Robels (ESP), Amalraj Antony, Jeet Chandra, Lily Zhang, Manika Batra, Taneesha Kotecha

Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers Match Prediction

Both Chennai Lions and Bengaluru Smashers boast of having an ace Indian player in their respective squads. While TT legend Sharath Kamal will turn up for Chennai, Manika Batra will be at the fore for Bengaluru.

In the last two seasons of the UTT, the Chennai Lions have been the team to beat. The Lions have made it to the final on two consecutive occasions and would pose a great challenge for the Bengaluru Smashers.

However, Bengaluru would take inspiration from their win over the Lions in 2023. They have a potent squad and would look to come out with attacking intent.

Prediction: Bengaluru Smashers to win

Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers TV & Live Streaming Details

The Ultimate Table Tennis match between Chennai Lions and Bengaluru Smashers on August 23 will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 network. It can also be streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

