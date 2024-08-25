UTT 2024: Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC head-to-head and prediction for Match 6 of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Chennai Lions will be up against Dabang Delhi TTC in Match 6 of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5 on Sunday, August 25. Both teams would be looking for a much-needed win on the board after having lost their respective opening ties.

The Chennai Lions did not get off to the best of starts this new season. They were beaten 4-11 by Bengaluru Smashers in their opening match. Chennai lagged in the match right off the hook, however, Sharath Kamal's shocking loss to young Jeet Chandra would be the biggest of worries for the Season 3 champions.

On the other hand, the Dabang Delhi TTC, went down to U Mumba TT, 6-9, in their opening tie. The Dabangs were down in the match right from the word go as Mumba's Manav Thakkar asserted his dominance. Though Delhi made a bit of a comeback, it was too late, as they eventually lost.

Trending

However, the nature of a tournament like UTT is such, that any team can beat one another on a given day. Thus both teams would want to quickly put the losses behind them and come out with fresh energy.

With an important victory on the line, this encounter at the Ultimate Table Tennis promises to be an enthralling one for the fans.

Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC Match Details

Match: Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC, Match 6

Date and Time: Sunday, August 25, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC Head-to-Head

The two teams have met thrice before at the Ultimate Table Tennis. Out of the three, Dabang Delhi TTC have won two times, with Chennai Lions clinching one tie. The last time these two teams met was in the 2023 season, in which, the Dabangs won 9-6.

Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC Squads

Chennai Lions: Abhinandh PB, Jules Roland (FRA), Mouma Das, Poymantee Baisya, Sakura Mori (JPN), Sharath Kamal

Dabang Delhi TTC: Andreas Levenko (AUT), Diya Chitale, Lakshita Narang, Orawan Paranang (THA), Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Yashansh Malik

Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC Match Prediction

Both Chennai Lions and Dabang Delhi TTC have a good squad on paper. However, what would matter the most, is the performance of the players on the day.

Chennai would be backing the likes of Sharath Kamal to show his pedigree and help the team get a win over their opponents. The team is packed with talent and can definitely bounce back at the Ultimate Table Tennis.

Dabang Delhi TTC would feel that the formidable Chennai Lions are a touch susceptible this year and would want to take advantage of that. However, Dabangs would need to fight well to be able to beat last year's finalists.

Prediction: Chennai Lions to win

Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC TV & Live Streaming Details

The Ultimate Table Tennis match between Chennai Lions and Dabang Delhi TTC on August 25 will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 network. It can also be streamed on Jio Cinema from 5:00 PM IST onwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback