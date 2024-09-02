Chennai Lions and Puneri Paltan TT will go up against each other in match 19 of the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5. Both Chennai and Puneri Paltan are aiming for a spot in the knockouts and need the victory.

The Chennai Lions have had an underwhelming track record of performances this season. The team has won only one out of their four games. In their previous tie, Chennai were beaten by the Goa Challengers, 6-9. However, the Lions have plenty of pedigree to turn things around.

The Puneri Paltan TT have had a mixed bag when it comes to their performances in UTT 2024. The Paltan have won two and lost two. However, they appear to be growing in confidence as the season gets into its business end. Puneri Paltan TT showed great skills in their previous tie against Jaipur Patriots, winning it 9-6.

With both these teams wanting to stake a claim on a precious knockout spot in Ultimate Table Tennis 2024, this clash promises to be filled with adrenaline.

Chennai Lions vs Puneri Paltan TT Match Details

Match: Chennai Lions vs Puneri Paltan TT, Match 19

Date and Time: Tuesday, September 3, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Chennai Lions vs Puneri Paltan TT Head-to-Head

The two sides have met thrice before at the Ultimate Table Tennis. Chennai Lions have come out victorious on all three occasions. The last time these teams met was in the semifinals of the 2023 season. Chennai defeated Puneri Paltan in that tie by 8-3.

Chennai Lions vs Puneri Paltan TT Squads

Chennai Lions: Abhinandh PB, Jules Roland (FRA), Mouma Das, Poymantee Baisya, Sakura Mori (JPN), Sharath Kamal

Puneri Paltan TT : Ankur Bhattacharjee, Anirban Ghosh, Ayhika Mukherjee, Joao Monteiro (POR), Natalia Bajor (POL), Yashini Sivasankar

Chennai Lions vs Puneri Paltan TT Match Prediction

Both teams will enter this Ultimate Table Tennis clash under a significant amount of pressure. This tie could well be won by the team that maintains composure and does not let nerves overpower their skills.

The Chennai Lions have hardly shown any momentum and would start this tie as the underdogs. Puneri Paltan TT, on the other hand, are coming off a win, and would be confident competing against suspectible opponent.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan TT to win

Chennai Lions vs Puneri Paltan TT TV & Live Streaming Details

The Ultimate Table Tennis match between Chennai Lions and Puneri Paltan TT will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 network on September 3. It can also be streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 PM IST.

