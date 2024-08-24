UTT 2024: Goa Challengers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers head-to-head and prediction for Match 5 of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Goa Challengers and Ahmedabad SG Pipers will be up against each other in match 5 of the Ultimate Table Tennis on August 24. While Goa have begun their title defense with a win in their first game, Ahmedabad will be hoping to make a quick turnaround post an opening loss.

The Challengers won their opening game of the season against Jaipur Patriots, 9-6. The season 4 winners were convincing as they got off to a perfect start, with Harmeet Desai taking the first game 11-2. Though Desai had to then face a crushing 1-11 defeat in the second game, Goa did well to eventually clinch the tie.

On the other hand, one of the two season debutants, Ahmedabad SG Pipers, would be disappointed with their first match. They lost their opening encounter 5-10 to Puneri Paltan. However, they would not be too disheartened, with their Indian squad member, Manush Shah, putting up an impressive show.

Shah got Ahmedabad off to a flyer with a 2-1 lead after three matches, however, the Pipers could not maintain momentum, eventually losing. With enough pedigree in both squads, this Ultimate Table Tennis match between Goa Challengers and Ahmedabad SG Pipers, promises to be a competitive one.

Goa Challengers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers Match Details

Match: Goa Challengers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Match 5

Date and Time: Saturday, August 24, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Goa Challengers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers Head-to-Head

The two teams have not met before as Ahmedabad SG Pipers are making their Ultimate Table Tennis debut this season.

Goa Challengers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers Squads

Goa Challengers: Harmeet Desai, Mihai Bobocica, Sayali Wani, Sudhanshu Grover, Yangzi Liu (AUS), Yashaswini Ghorpade

Ahmedabad SG Pipers: Bernadette Szocs (Romania), Jash Modi, Lilian Bardet (FRA), Manush Shah, Prita Vartikar, Reeth Rishya

Goa Challengers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers Match Prediction

Goa Challengers have been there and done that. They were the champions last season and have got off to a great start this year too. They would be entering this encounter as favorites. Goa will back themselves to impose their dominance over the Pipers and clinch a win.

For Ahmedabad, this match could be the one that sets the tempo for the rest of their Ultimate Table Tennis campaign. A win over the defending champions will give them the boost that they need after a loss. However, it will be an uphill task, to defeat a high-flying Challengers team.

Prediction: Goa Challengers to win.

Goa Challengers vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers TV & Live Streaming Details

The Ultimate Table Tennis match between Goa Challengers and Ahmedabad SG Pipers, on August 24, will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 network. It can also be streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

