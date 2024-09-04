UTT 2024: Jaipur Patriots vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers head-to-head and prediction for Match 20 of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Jaipur Patriots will clash with Ahmedabad SG Pipers in Match 20 of the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5 on Wednesday (September ). The tie between these two sides is a crucial one as both teams still have an outside chance to make it into the knockout stages.

Jaipur Patriots would be disappointed with how their campaign has gone so far. They are languishing at the bottom of the table, having lost three out of their four matches so far. The Patriots put up another somber showing in their previous tie and were beaten 6-9 by the Puneri Paltan TT.

The Ahmedabad SG Pipers have had a comparatively better time at UTT 2024. The Pipers have won two ties and lost two. However, they will come into this match a little low on confidence, having lost their previous clash 6-9 to Bengaluru Smashers.

Trending

With both these teams trying to somehow snatch a spot in the knockout stages of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024, this clash is expected to be highly competitive.

Jaipur Patriots vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers Match Details

Match: Jaipur Patriots vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Match 20

Date and Time: Wednesday, September 4, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Jaipur Patriots vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers Head-to-Head

Jaipur Patriots and Ahmedabad SG Pipers have not faced each other before. Both these teams are making their debut at the Ultimate Table Tennis this year.

Jaipur Patriots vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers Squads

Jaipur Patriots: Cho Seungmin (KOR), Moumita Dutta, Ronit Bhanja, Snehit, Suthasini Saveettabut, Nithyashree Mani.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers: Bernadette Szocs (Romania), Jash Modi, Lilian Bardet (FRA), Manush Shah, Prita Vartikar, Reeth Rishya.

Jaipur Patriots vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers Match Prediction

Both these teams are coming into the tie following losses in their respective previous matches and there might not be any overwhelming favorites. However, Ahmedabad SG Pipers will be backing themselves to defeat the Jaipur Patriots.

The Patriots do not have any sort of momentum behind them and they will need to put in a special performance if they are to win this clash.

Prediction: Ahmedabad SG Pipers to win

Jaipur Patriots vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers TV & Live Streaming Details

The Ultimate Table Tennis match between Jaipur Patriots and Ahmedabad SG Pipers will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 network on September 4. It can also be streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 PM IST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback