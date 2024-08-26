UTT 2024: U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers head-to-head and prediction for Match 9 of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

U Mumba TT and Ahmedabad SG Pipers will be locking horns in match number 9 of the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5 on Tuesday, August 27. The two teams will enter the match with a similar string of results in the leagues so far.

U Mumba TT and Ahmedabad SG Pipers have won a game each and lost one. U Mumba started off their campaign with a comprehensive victory over the Dabang Delhi TTC. However, they lost their second encounter of the season, 6-9, to Jaipur Patriots.

The team from Mumbai has plenty of firepower to bounce back in the league. The Pipers, however, will be no easy challenge for them. Ahmedabad had lost their opening encounter to Puneri Paltan, but have since made a solid comeback.

They defeated defending champions, Goa Challengers, 10-5, in their second match. Ahmedabad were extremely convincing in their performance against a strong opponent. The win will surely have given them much confidence ahead of their tie against the U Mumba TT.

Both teams have put up a good show in at least one of their respective matches. Their upcoming tie at the Ultimate Table Tennis could be a closely fought one.

U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers Match Details

Match: U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Match 9

Date and Time: Tuesday, August 27, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers Head-to-Head

The two teams have not met before as Ahmedabad SG Pipers are making their Ultimate Table Tennis debut this season.

U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers Squads

U Mumba TT: Akash Pal, Kavyasree Baskar, Manav Thakkar, Maria Xiao (ESP), Quadri Aruna (NIG), Sutirtha Mukherjee

Ahmedabad SG Pipers: Bernadette Szocs (Romania), Jash Modi, Lilian Bardet (FRA), Manush Shah, Prita Vartikar, Reeth Rishya

U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers Match Prediction

U Mumba TT showed how dominant they can be when they comprehensively beat the Dabangs. However, they would be entering this tie with comparatively lesser confidence than the Pipers. But that should not take away anything from the strength they have in their squad in this Ultimate Table Tennis season.

The Pipers have momentum on their side, coming off a great performance. Though they are coming into this match with a win, it might not be the easiest of tasks for them to beat U Mumba.

Prediction: U Mumba TT to win

U Mumba TT vs Ahmedabad SG Pipers TV & Live Streaming Details

The Ultimate Table Tennis match between U Mumba TT and Ahmedabad SG Pipers, on August 27, will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 network. It can also be streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

