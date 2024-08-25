UTT 2024: U Mumba TT vs Jaipur Patriots head-to-head and prediction for Match 7 of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

U Mumba TT and Jaipur Patriots will be locking horns in Match 7 of the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5 on Sunday, August 25. While U Mumba will be entering the match with a victory in their opening match, Jaipur will be hoping to put behind their recent loss.

U Mumba TT started the season well with a convincing 9-6 win over Dabang Delhi TTC. Their Indian contingent member, Manav Thakkar, was instrumental in the win, having given his team an emphatic start. U Mumba looked hardly in any trouble as they rode on an early 2-1 advantage to close off the game.

They will be hoping to repeat the same against Jaipur, who are coming into the game with comparatively lesser confidence. The Patriots, who are playing in the debut Ultimate Table Tennis season, were outplayed in their first game. Jaipur lost their match against the defending champions Goa Challengers 6-9.

While one team is looking to continue their winning momentum, the other would be hoping to pocket their first win. This match of the Ultimate Table Tennis promises to be exciting.

U Mumba TT vs Jaipur Patriots Match Details

Match: U Mumba TT vs Jaipur Patriots, Match 7

Date and Time: Sunday, August 25, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

U Mumba TT vs Jaipur Patriots Head-to-Head

The two teams have not met before as the Jaipur Patriots are playing in their first Ultimate Table Tennis season.

U Mumba TT vs Jaipur Patriots Squads

U Mumba TT: Akash Pal, Kavyasree Baskar, Manav Thakkar, Maria Xiao (ESP), Quadri Aruna (NIG), Sutirtha Mukherjee

Jaipur Patriots: Cho Seungmin (KOR), Moumita Dutta, Ronit Bhanja, Snehit, Suthasini Saveettabut, Nithyashree Mani

U Mumba TT vs Jaipur Patriots Match Prediction

U Mumba would be hoping to push for an early advantage in the match given they are coming off a win. The team will believe that they can continue to do the right things, which helped them succeed in their opening encounter.

For the Jaipur Patriots to tumble U Mumba, they would have to correct the mistakes they made in their first match. However, it can sometimes be difficult to go up against a team that has momentum on their side, especially after a loss in your kitty.

Prediction: U Mumba TT to win

U Mumba TT vs Jaipur Patriots TV & Live Streaming Details

The Ultimate Table Tennis match between U Mumba TT and Jaipur Patriots on August 25 will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 network. It can also be streamed on Jio Cinema from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

