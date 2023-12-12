"Beat someone when so much of your energy is drained" - Lewis Hamilton draws special praise from former tennis star Maria Sharapova

Lewis Hamilton has received massive praise from former tennis star Maria Sharapova for how he is still able to perform at a high level despite having an extremely tight schedule in F1. Hamilton, 38, is still going to be racing in the sport for a couple of years.

On the Armchair Expert with Dex Shepard podcast, Sharapova initially spoke about the most demanding sport in the world and the duties of a professional tennis player or golfer.

However, she soon turned to F1 and spoke highly of seven-time world champion Hamilton for attending so many events and interviews and still being able to race at eye-watering speeds.

“At Formula 1, I mean, what Lewis is doing ahead of a race. I actually was in Miami, and I saw some of his sponsor's responsibilities, and I just couldn’t believe the number of events and interviews. And then, how do you wake up and want to do your job? Beat someone when so much of your energy is drained?” Sharapova said.

“I think it just shows you when there is that individual and that star that wins over and over, how special it is because of everything else that they’ve also had to be responsible for,” she added.

Expand Tweet

Hamilton and all other 19 F1 drivers attend all the races in the season during which they have many media duties and race sessions to perform. If there are no races on weekends, they still train hard and are ready for the next race.

Lewis Hamilton is positive for Mercedes' performance in the future

Even though Lewis Hamilton was not happy with the Mercedes W14, he still believes in his team and is positive for what's to come in the future.

In a recent press conference, he praised Mercedes and how hard the team members worked on the car to make it as quick as possible. He went on to claim that the future of the team is bright.

"I think it's really important also to just take a moment this year, just to acknowledge the hard work, and just how great you are and what we've overcome, and know that the future is bright," he said.

"We want it, we're willing, we can do it. So, yeah, have an amazing time. Thank you so much," Hamilton added.

Expand Tweet

Hamilton ended the 2023 F1 season by securing third place in the drivers' championship with 234 points. Mercedes, meanwhile, secured second place in the constructors' championship by scoring 409 points.