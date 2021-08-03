Australia Women vs USWNT prediction, preview, team news and more | Olympics 2021 

The 2021 Olympics are back with a battle for a bronze medal this week as USWNT take on Australia Women in an intriguing soccer game on Thursday. Both teams have chinks in their armour at the moment and will be intent on proving their mettle this week.

USWNT overcame Netherlands Women after a tense penalty shoot-out last week but suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Canada Women in the semi-finals. The Stars and Stripes have not been at their best this summer and will need to take it up a notch on Thursday.

Australia Women, on the other hand, suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Sweden Women in their previous game. The Australians have been impressive at the Olympics and will look to secure their medal against a formidable opponent.

We get up and we go again 💪

🇺🇸 vs. 🇦🇺 // Thursday // 4am ET pic.twitter.com/KeGMzByamb — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) August 3, 2021

USWNT vs Australia Women Head-to-Head

USWNT have an impressive record against Australia Women and have won two out of four games played between the two teams. Australia Women have never defeated USWNT in an official fixture and will want to make history this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Australia Women enjoyed a few bright moments on the day and will need to be more clinical in this match.

USWNT form guide 2021 Olympics: L-W-D-W-L

Australia Women form guide at 2021 Olympics: L-W-D-L-W

USWNT vs Australia Women Team News

USWNT have a strong squad

USWNT

Alyssa Naeher picked up a knock against Canada Women earlier this week and will likely be replaced by Adrianna Franch against Australia Women. Julie Ertz has recovered from her knock and is available for selection this week.

Injured: Alyssa Naeher

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Australia Women need to win this game

Australia Women

Ellie Carpenter was sent off in the semi-final against Sweden Women and is suspended for this fixture. Australia Women do not have any injury concerns at the moment and will need to name a strong team this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ellie Carpenter

USWNT vs Australia Women Predicted XI

USWNT Predicted XI (4-3-3): Adrianna Franch; Crystal Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn, Abby Dahlkemper, Kelley O'Hara; Lindsey Horan, Kristie Mewis, Samantha Mewis; Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan

Devastated to say the least not to be competing for a gold medal, but hungry for more and thankful we get to compete for bronze in 2 days. Thank you everyone for the support! — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) August 3, 2021

Australia Women Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lydia Williams; Stephanie Catley, Alanna Kennedy, Aivi Luik; Tameka Yallop, Emily Van Egmond, Elise Kellond-Knight, Hayley Raso; Kyah Simon, Samantha Kerr, Caitlin Foord

USWNT vs Australia Women Prediction

USWNT have needed their fair share of luck to get to this stage of the tournament but were unable to reach the final of the competition. The likes of Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan have plenty of experience in this fixture and will be intent on winning a medal at the 2021 Olympics.

Australia Women put in an admirable performance against USWNT in the group stage and will need to take it up a notch on Thursday. USWNT are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: USWNT 2-1 Australia Women

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi