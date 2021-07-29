Great Britain Women vs Australia Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Olympics 2021

Great Britain take on Australia at Kashima Stadium in the women's quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Great Britain have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, topping Group E with two wins and a draw. Hege Riise will be happy with her side's performances, having conceded only one goal in the group stage. They will be confident going into the game on Friday.

Australia, on the other hand, qualified for the quarter-finals as one of the best third-placed teams from the group stage. Tony Gustavsson's side will be in high-spirits, having held world champions USA to a 0-0 draw in their final group game.

However, they will need to step up their performance if they are to advance to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Our quarter-final showdown has been set. We will take on Great Britain for a spot in the semi-finals!



🇬🇧 #GBRvAUS 🇦🇺

⏰ 7pm AEST



Read our ultimate guide on Friday's important clash 👇#GoAustralia #TokyoTogether #WeAreMatildas — Matildas (@TheMatildas) July 29, 2021

Great Britain are heavy favorites going into the game, but Australia have shown that they can be resilient and could make it difficult for Hege Riise's side.

Great Britain Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head

This is the first time that the two sides will be facing off against each other.

Great Britain Women Form Guide at Olympics 2021: W-W-D

Australia Women Form Guide at Olympics 2021: W-L-D

Great Britain Women vs Australia Women Team News

Fran Kirby played her first minutes of the tournament against Canada

Great Britain Women

Great Britain have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Canada earlier this week. Hege Riise should bring star striker Ellen White back into the side after the Manchester City forward started on the bench against Canada.

Fran Kirby is expected to start on the bench again after making her first appearance of the tournament in midweek.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Australia Women

Australia came away unscathed from their 0-0 draw against the USA earlier this week. Tony Gustavsson is expected to name the same starting XI for Friday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Great Britain Women vs Australia Women Predicted XI

13 - Ellen White has now scored 13 goals in her last 14 international games, netting all three of Great Britain's goals at this year's Olympics despite only attempting five shots. Instincts. #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/LU27Oj6JOo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 24, 2021

Great Britain Women Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ellie Roebuck; Demi Stokes, Millie Bright, Leah Williamson, Lucy Bronze; Sophie Ingle, Kim Little; Georgia Stanway, Caroline Weir, Rachel Daly; Ellen White

Australia Women Predicted XI (3-4-3): Teagan Micah; Clare Polkinghorne; Alanna Kennedy, Ellie Carpenter; Steph Catley, Tameka Yallop, Emily can Egmond, Kyah Simon; Chloe Logarzo, Mary Fowler, Sam Kerr

Great Britain Women vs Australia Women Prediction

Great Britain are clearly the better team in terms of quality and that should come to the fore on Friday.

We expect a tight game, with Great Britain securing the win and advancing to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Prediction: Great Britain Women 2-1 Australia Women

