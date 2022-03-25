Canada vs Jamaica prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 

In the CONCACAF 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, Canada will host Jamaica at the BMO Field on Sunday night.

Canada tasted defeat for the first time in their World Cup qualifying campaign, losing 1-0 to Costa Rica last time out. They found themselves a man down and a goal behind at the break. They tried to fight their way back into the game but fell short.

Victory would have sealed the table toppers' berth at Qatar 2022, but they have another opportunity to do so on Sunday.

Despite the defeat, the Canucks remain atop the standings with 25 points from 12 games. They will now look to clinch only their second-ever World Cup appearance with a win this weekend.

Jamaica, meanwhile, are out of the running for FIFA World Cup qualification. They played a 1-1 draw against El Salvador in their last game. They perhaps deserved more from the game but failed to convert their chances.

The Reggae Boyz are seventh in the group with just eight points. They will look to return to winning ways and end their disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign on a high.

Canada vs Jamaica Head-to-Head

There have been 23 meetings between Canada and Jamaica. The hosts have won nine of those games, while the visitors have won seven. There have been seven draws between the two nations.

The two sides last faced off in a qualifying clash back in October last year, with the game ending goalless.

Canada Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W.

Jamaica Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-D.

Canada vs Jamaica Team News

Canada

Mark-Anthony Kaye received a red card against Costa Rica and is suspended from Sunday's game. Cyle Larin came off injured on Friday and is a doubt for the weekend clash.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Cyle Larin.

Suspended: Mark-Anthony Kaye.

Unavailable: Alphonso Davies, Samuel Piette and David Wotherspoon.

Jamaica

Damian Lowe has been suspended from the game due to an accumulation of bookings. He should be replaced by Jamoi Topey in the starting XI.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Damian Lowe.

Unavailable: None.

Canada vs Jamaica Predicted XIs

Canada (4-4-2): Milan Borjan; Richie Laryea, Atiba Hutchinson, Kamal Miller, Samuel Adekugbe; Junior Hoilett, Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone, Tajon Buchanan; Jonathan David, Ike Ugbo.

Jamaica (3-4-3): Andre Blake; Richard King, Jamoi Topey, Adrian Mariappa; Greg Leigh, Ravel Morrison, Speedy Williams, Javain Brown; Leon Bailey, Andre Gray, Daniel Green.

Canada vs Jamaica Prediction

Canada's defeat to Costa Rica snapped their six-game winning streak and their 11-game unbeaten run in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers. They have, howeve,r been rock solid on home turf and will fancy their chances of clinching a World Cup spot in front of their fans.

Jamaica, meanwhile, are on a seven-game winless streak and have won just one of their last 15 games across competitions. The hosts should win this one.

Prediction: Canada 2-0 Jamaica.

