CF Montreal vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of games this week as Atlanta United take on CF Montreal on Wednesday. Both teams are yet to hit their peak this year and have a point to prove in this match.

CF Montreal are in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Canadian outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat against Inter Miami last week and will want to bounce back in this game.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, currently find themselves in 12th place in the league table and have flattered to deceive this season. The away side lost to Orlando City by a 3-2 margin last week and cannot afford another defeat in this fixture.

CF Montreal vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

Atlanta United have an excellent record against CF Montreal and have won five out of seven matches played between the two teams. CF Montreal have managed only one victory against Atlanta United and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two MLS outfits took place in May this year and ended in 1-0 victory for Atlanta United. CF Montreal squandered their chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

CF Montreal form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-L-W-W

Atlanta United form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-D-L-D

CF Montreal vs Atlanta United Team News

CF Montreal need to win this game

CF Montreal

Ballou Tabla, Romell Quioto, and Clement Diop are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Kamal Miller and Samuel Piette are back from the Gold Cup and could play a part against Atlanta United

Injured: Ballou Tabla, Clement Diop, Romell Quioto

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Atlanta United have a depleted squad

Atlanta United

Mohammed Adams, Franco Ibarra, and Emerson Hyndman are recuperating from injuries at the moment and will be unable to feature in this game. Ezequiel Barco is representing Argentina at the Olympics and is unavailable for selection.

Injured: Mohammed Adams, Franco Ibarra, Emerson Hyndman

Doubtful: Jake Mulraney

Unavailable: Ezequiel Barco

CF Montreal vs Atlanta United Predicted XI

CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-5-2): James Pantemis; Rudy Camacho, Joel Waterman, Zorhan Bassong; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Mustafa Kizza, Emanuel Maciel, Victor Wanyama, Djordje Mihailovic; Bjorn Johnsen, Mason Toye

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alec Kann; Ronald Hernandez, Anton Walkes, Alan Franco, Brooks Lennon; Amar Sedjic, Santiago Sosa; Erik Lopez, Matheus Rossetto, Marcelino Moreno; Josef Martinez

CF Montreal vs Atlanta United Prediction

Atlanta United have endured a dismal MLS campaign so far and are winless in their last 11 games. The away side has struggled to justify its potential this year and cannot afford another debacle this week.

CF Montreal have been susceptible to the odd error in recent weeks but has largely managed to exceed expectations. The Canadian outfit is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: CF Montreal 2-1 Atlanta United

