Chicago Fire vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th September, 2022

Chicago Fire host Charlotte FC at Soldier Field in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides having had similar seasons so far.

Chicago are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference, one point behind their opponents. Ezra Hendrickson's side have been in terrible form of late, having only won three of their last ten games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Charlotte on Saturday.

Charlotte are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference, six points off the top seven. Christian Lattanzio's side have been in poor form of late, having only won two of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to bounce back with a win against Chicago on Saturday.

Both sides will want to climb up the table with a win and that should make for a well contested matchup.

Chicago Fire vs Charlotte Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chicago came away as 3-2 winners the last time the two sides faced each other in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Kacper Przybylko's brace and Federico Navarro's goal were enough to secure the victory for Chicago, with Yordy Reyna and Karol Swiderski scoring for Charlotte on the night.

Chicago have the second-worst attack in the conference, having only scored 33 goals in their 31 games so far this season.

Charlotte have the third-worst attack in the conference, having only scored 35 goals in their 30 games so far this season.

Chicago Fire vs Charlotte Prediction

Neither side have been in particularly good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Chicago will be without Jairo Torres, Stanislas Ivanov, Kacper Przybylko, Gaston Gimenez and Wyatt Omsberg due to injury. Meanwhile, Christian Fuchs will be suspended for Charlotte, with Adam Armour and Vinicius Mello both unavailable for the game as well.

We predict a tight game, with neither team coming out on top in a goalless draw.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 0-0 Charlotte

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Chicago Fire vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Both teams have poor attacking records and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday)

Tip 3 - Chicago to receive three or more bookings (Chicago are the joint sixth-most booked side in the MLS with 71 bookings and five red cards in 31 games so far this season)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adit Jaganathan