Chicago Fire vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as New York City FC take on Chicago Fire on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this year and will want to win this game.

Chicago Fire are in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The hosts played out a 0-0 stalemate against Nashville SC in their previous game and have a point to prove in this match.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations this year. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat in the Hudson River Derby over the weekend and will need to bounce back this week.

Chicago Fire vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

New York City FC have an excellent record against Chicago Fire and have won seven out of 14 matches played between the two teams. Chicago Fire have managed only two victories against their opponents and will need to cut the deficit on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last month and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams missed chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Chicago form guide in MLS 2021: D-L-L-L-L

New York City FC form guide in MLS 2021: L-D-W-D-L

Chicago Fire vs New York City FC Team News

Chicago Fire need to win this game

Chicago Fire

Kenneth Kornholm, Brian Gutierrez, and Francisco Calvo are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Chicago Fire will need to name their best team for this game.

Injured: Kenneth Kronholm, Brian Gutierrez, Francisco Calvo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Heber is unavailable for this game

New York City FC

New York City FC have a few absences going into this game and will have to do without Heber this week. Maxime Chanot and Keaton Parks served their suspensions over the weekend and will be available for selection.

Injured: Heber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire vs New York City FC Predicted XI

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein, Mauricio Pineda, Carlos Teran; Luka Stojanovic, Miguel Navarro, Alvaro Medran, Fabian Herbers, Boris Sekulic; Chinonso Offor, Robert Beric

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Alexander Callens, Malte Amundsen, Anton Tinnerholm; James Sands, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Thiago; Valentin Castellanos

Chicago Fire vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City FC have been impressive in the MLS this year but will have to overcome bouts of inconsistency to make the most of their form. The away side has impressive players in its ranks and will want to win this game.

Chicago Fire are winless in their last five games and will need to turn their campaign around this month. New York City FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-3 New York City FC

