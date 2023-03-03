Colorado vs Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023

Colorado host Kansas City at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides having poor opening games to the season.

Colorado are currently 14th in the Western Conference, having lost their opening game 4-0 against the Seattle Sounders. Robin Fraser's side will hope to bounce back with a win against Kansas City on Saturday.

Kansas City are currently 13th in the Western Conference, having lost their opening fixture 1-0 against the Portland Timbers. They will look to turn things around with a win against Colorado on Saturday.

Colorado Rapids @ColoradoRapids



Your News & Notes for Week 2 Tied for the second-best win percentage at home since 2021, we look to remain unbeaten against Sporting KC in our home opener this Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to pick up their first win of the season and climb up the table. That should make for a well contested matchup.

Colorado vs Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kansas City have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Colorado winning only one.

Kansas City came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in May 2022. Daniel Salloi's brace was enough to secure the win on the night, with Lucas Esteves getting on the scoresheet for Colorado.

Colorado suffered the heaviest defeat on the opening day of the season, losing 4-0 against the Seattle Sounders.

Kansas City were tied for the second highest interceptions made on the opening day of the season with 15.

Colorado vs Kansas City Prediction

Both sides got off to disappointing starts to their respective seasons and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Colorado will be without Marko Ilic, Jonathan Lewis, Jack Price, Diego Rubio, Dantouma Toure and Aboubacar Keita due to injury. Meanwhile, Logan Ndenbe, Kortne Ford, Johnny Russell, Gadi Kinda and Alan Pulido are all out for Kansas City.

It's difficult to choose a winner between the two sides given their recent form and quality. We predict a tight game, with neither side coming out on top in a scoreless draw.

Prediction: Colorado 0-0 Kansas City

Colorado vs Kansas City Betting Tips

Sporting Kansas City @SportingKC Bear



The youngest goalkeeper to start Week 1 of the League season: 21-year-old John Pulskamp.



The youngest goalkeeper to start Week 1 of the League season: 21-year-old John Pulskamp.

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Both teams failed to score in their respective opening games of the season, having only 1.3 xG each)

Tip 3 - Kansas City to dominate possession (Kansas City finished their opening game with an average possession of 57.3%. Meanwhile, Colorado only had an average of 49.3% in their opening game of the season)

