Costa Rica vs Canada prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

In the CONCACAF 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, Costa Rica will face Canada at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica on Friday morning.

Costa Rica have begun making a late push for a World Cup spot, winning three of their last four games. They beat Jamaica 1-0 in their last outing, with Joel Campbell scoring the sole goal of the game.

The home team have participated in the last two editions of the FIFA World Cup, exiting in the quarter-finals in 2014 and group stage four years later.

Canada, meanwhile, have rapidly risen to the top of North and Central American football. They have enjoyed a stellar World Cup qualifying campaign, going unbeaten in 11 games.

The Canucks have only ever made it to one World Cup campaign. They participated in the 1986 edition in Mexico but can end add to that appearance with a win over Costa Rica on Friday.

Costa Rica vs Canada Head-to-Head

There have been 23 previous meetings between Costa Rica and Canada. The home team have won eight of those games, while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The two teams last met in the reverse fixture, which Canada won 1-0, thanks to a Jonathan David strike.

Costa Rica Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-L.

Canada Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W.

Costa Rica vs Canada Team News

Costa Rica

Douglas Lopez of Santos de Guapiles is the only uncapped player for the hosts. Randall Leal and Aaron Suarez have been dropped.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Canada

Alphonso Davies is the most notable absentee from the visitors' camp, as the wing-back continues his recovery from a mild heart condition. Cristian Gutierrez and Ismael Kone are both uncapped and will look forward to their international debuts.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Alphonso Davies, Samuel Piette and David Wotherspoon.

Costa Rica vs Canada Predicted XIs

Costa Rica (5-4-1): Keylor Navas; Bryan Oviedo, Kendall Watson, Francisco Calvo, Ronald Matarrita, Keysher Fuller; Gerson Torres, Yeltsin Tejeda, Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz; Joel Campbell.

Canada (4-3-1-2): Milan Borjan; Alistair Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Scott Kenedy, Sam Adekugbe; Atiba Hutchinson, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Tajon Buchanan; Jonathan Osorio; Jonathan David, Cyle Larin.

Costa Rica vs Canada Prediction

Costa Rica are on a four-game unbeaten run, winning thrice and conceding just once. They are unbeaten in their last four home games and will look to capitalise on their home advantage on Friday.

Canada, meanwhile, are on a six-game winning streak and have not tasted defeat in the qualifiers so far. The visitors will fancy confirming their spot at the FIFA World Cup on Friday.

Prediction: Costa Rica 0-1 Canada.

