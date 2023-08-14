Dinamo Zagreb vs AEK Athens Prediction and Betting Tips | August 15, 2023

Dinamo Zagreb host AEK Athens to the Stadion Maksimir in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round on Tuesday (August 15).

The hosts were denied successive wins for the first time in the new Croatian top flight campaign, as they were held to a goalless draw by HNK Gorica on Tuesday. Before that, Igor Biscan’s side had kicked off their 2023-24 HNL campaign with a 2-1 loss against Hajduk Split on July 21, one week before a 3-1 win over NK Istra.

Dinamo now turn their attention to the Champions League qualifiers, where they cruised through the second round with a 6-0 aggregate win over Astana.

AEK, meanwhile, are coming off a 3-1 win over Trabzonspor on July 30. That wrapped up a promising pre-season for the Greek outfit, who won their four subsequent games since losing 1-0 to Lokomotiva Zagreb in their maiden pre-season friendly on July 4.

Matías Almeyda now kick off their quest for a place in the Champions League fter winning the Super League last year.

Dinamo Zagreb vs AEK Athens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Dinamo have won all but one of their last four games across competitions, with the goalless draw against Gorica on August 8 being the exception.

AEK have won their last four games, scoring a staggering 14 goals and keeping three clean sheets since losing to Lokomotiva on July 4.

Biscan’s men are unbeaten in 18 of their 19 home games since the turn of the year, claiming 12 wins and six draws.

Dinamo Zagreb vs AEK Athens Prediction

Dinamo and AEK are in a fine run of form, so expect a thrilling contest at the Stadion Maksimir. While both sides are evenly matched on paper, expect Biscan’s side to grind out the win at home.

Prediction: Dinamo 2-1 AEK

Dinamo Zagreb vs AEK Athens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dinamo

Tip 2: First to score - Dinamo (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last six games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of AEK's last five games.)