El Salvador vs USA prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The USA visit Estadio Cuscatalan on Thursday to face El Salvador in the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Americans will be in action for the first time since clinching the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup last month, romping through every game of the competition with a victory.

Now, they turn their attention towards the qualifying campaign for next year's Qatar showpiece, as Gregg Berhalter's side have a point to prove after missing out on the 2018 edition.

Meanwhile, it has been almost four decades since La Selecta last booked a place in the competition. Their journey thus far has been very impressive, going unbeaten in six games from the first two rounds and winning five.

El Salvador vs USA Head-To-Head

There have been 23 previous clashes between the sides, with the USA boasting an overwhelmingly dominant record of 19 wins and zero defeats.

The last time La Selecta held their North American rivals to a draw was during a World Cup qualifier in March 2009.

El Salvador Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-D

USA Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

El Salvador vs. USA Team News

El Salvador

Head coach Hugo Perez will be without prolific striker David Rugamas, who leads the qualifying phase with eight goals.

Gold Cup hero Joaquin Rivas, who netted thrice in the competition, might get a chance here. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Kevin Carabantes will be eager to prove himself again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: David Rugamas

USA

The Americans were boosted by the return of Chelsea star Christian Pulisic. He needs just one more goal to join Michael Bradley, Earnie Stewart and DaMarcus Beasley as the USA's ninth all-time top-scorer.

Matt Turner was sublime in their Gold Cup triumph, keeping five clean sheets, but he now faces competition from Manchester City custodian Zack Steffen, who's back in the squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

El Salvador vs USA Predicted XI

El Salvador (4-3-3): Mario Gonzalez; Alexander Larin, Ronald Gomez, Eriq Zavaleta, Bryan Tamacas; Amando Moreno, Alex Roldan, Darwin Ceren; Jairo Henriquez, Joaquin Rivas, Joshua Perez.

USA (4-3-3): Zack Steffen; Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson, James Sands; Tyler Adams, Kellyn Acosta, Cristian Roldan; Giovanni Reyna, Josh Sargent, Christian Pulisic.

El Salvador vs USA Prediction

La Selecta will be looking to finally get a win over the USA, although it's far easier said than done.

With a defeat in their last five games against the USA and just managing four draws from 23 clashes, the visitors have the psychological advantage over El Salvador.

The USA have won a pair of CONCACAF trophies this year, including the Gold Cup, and they appear to be an unstoppable juggernaut in the region. They should emerge victorious.

Prediction: El Salvador 0-2 USA

