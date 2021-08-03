Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Los Angeles FC take on Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles FC are in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have improved this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw with Minnesota United last week and will want to return to winning ways in this match.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are currently in second place in the league table and have exceeded expectations so far. The away side was stunned by FC Dallas last week and will want to bounce back against Los Angeles FC.

Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head

Sporting Kansas City have a slight advantage over Los Angeles FC and have won three out of five games played between the two teams. Los Angeles FC have managed two victories against Sporting Kansas City and will want to level the scales on Wednesday.

The previous match between the two teams took place in June this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Sporting Kansas City. Los Angeles FC were not at the best on the day and will have to step up this week.

Los Angeles FC form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-L-W-W

Sporting Kansas City form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-D-W-W

Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City Team News

Los Angeles FC have a strong squad

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC will have to do without Kwadwo Opoku when they face Sporting Kansas City this week. Danny Musovski has recovered from his knock, however, and is available for selection.

Injured: Kwadwo Opoku

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Sporting Kansas City have a strong squad

Sporting Kansas City

Amadou Dia is injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Felipe Hernandez is not with the squad at the moment and is also unavailable for selection.

Injured: Amadou Dia

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Felipe Hernandez

Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Romero; Marco Farfan, Eddie Segura, Jesus Murillo, Moon-Hwan Kim; Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing, Jose Cifuentes; Carlos Vela, Raheem Edwards, Diego Rossi

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Ilie Sanchez, Jaylin Lindsey; Remi Walter, Gadi Kinda, Roger Espinoza; Khiry Shelton, Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi

Los Angeles FC vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Los Angeles FC endured a shaky start to their season but have turned their MLS campaign around in recent weeks. The home side has suffered a minor slump over the past week and has a point to prove in this match.

Sporting Kansas City were uncharacteristically poor against FC Dallas and have a point to prove in this fixture. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-2 Sporting Kansas City

