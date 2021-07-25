New England Revolution vs CF Montreal prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action this weekend as New England Revolution lock horns with CF Montreal in an important fixture this weekend. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

New England Revolution have been exceptional this season and will be intent on winning the title this season. The home side thrashed Inter Miami by a 5-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

CF Montreal, on the other hand, currently find themselves in fifth place in the league table and have exceeded expectations so far. The Canadian outfit suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

New England Revolution vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head

New England Revolution have a good record against CF Montreal and have won 12 matches out of 25 games played between the two teams. CF Montreal have managed 10 victories against New England Revolution and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for New England Revolution. CF Montreal were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

New England Revolution form guide in the MLS: W-W-L-D-L

CF Montreal form guide in the MLS: L-W-W-W-D

New England Revolution vs CF Montreal Team News

New England Revolution have a strong squad

New England Revolution

Matt Turner, Tajon Buchanan, and Henry Kessler are playing with their national teams and are not available for selection. Luis Caicedo is injured and has also been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Luis Caicedo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Matt Turner, Tajon Buchanan, Henry Kessler

CF Montreal need to win this game

CF Montreal

Ballou Tabla and Clement Diop are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Kamal Miller, Samuel Piette, and Romell Quioto are taking part in the Gold Cup and are unavailable for selection.

Injured: Ballou Tabla, Clement Diop

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Kamal Miller, Samuel Piette, Romell Quioto

New England Revolution vs CF Montreal Predicted XI

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brad Knighton; Chris Mafla, Andrew Farrell, Jonathan Bell, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster, Tommy McNamara; Arnor Traustason, Teal Bunbury, Carles Gil; Adam Buksa

CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-5-2): James Pantemis; Rudy Camacho, Joel Waterman, Zorhan Bassong; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Mustafa Kizza, Ahmed Hamdi, Victor Wanyama, Djordje Mihailovic; Bjorn Johnsen, Mason Toye

New England Revolution vs CF Montreal Prediction

New England Revolution have been brilliant in the MLS this season and will be intent on winning this game. The home side has scored 10 goals in its last four games and will want to build their streak this month.

CF Montreal have been susceptible to the odd error in recent weeks and will need to be at their best this weekend. New England Revolution are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-0 CF Montreal

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi