New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls take on Chicago Fire at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need to step up this weekend.

New York Red Bulls are in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this year. The Red Bulls edged Columbus Crew to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Chicago Fire are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Orlando City and will need to bounce back in this match.

New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head

Chicago Fire have a good record against New York Red Bulls and have won 26 games out of 57 matches played between the two teams. New York Red Bulls have managed 18 victories against Chicago Fire and will need to step up on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this month and ended in a 2-1 victory for Chicago Fire. New York Red Bulls were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

New York Red Bulls form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-L-D-L

Chicago Fire form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-W-W-D

New York Red Bulls have a strong squad

New York Red Bulls

Aaron Long is yet to recover from his injury and has been ruled out of the game this weekend. Cristian Casseres Junior is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Aaron Long

Doubtful: Cristian Casseres Junior

Unavailable: None

Chicago Fire need to win this game

Chicago Fire

Kenneth Kronholm and Ignacio Aliseda are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this match. Miguel Angel Navarro has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection.

Injured: Kenneth Kronholm, Ignacio Aliseda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Miguel; Andrew Gutman, Sean Nealis, Amro Tarek, Kyle Duncan; John Tolkin, Sean Davis; Wikelman Carmona, Caden Clark; Patryk Klimala, Fabio

A ✶ CREST ✶ FOR ✶ ALL ✶ CHICAGO



Inspired by the collective voice of our fans and supporters. pic.twitter.com/xHxvhGkGZS — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) June 18, 2021

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bobby Shuttleworth; Carlos Teran, Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda; Boris Sekulic, Miguel Angel Navarro, Fabian Herbers, Luka Stojanovic, Gaston Gimenez; Chinonso Offor, Robert Beric

New York Red Bulls vs Chicago Fire Prediction

New York Red Bulls have flattered to deceive this season and have several issues to solve in the coming weeks. The Red Bulls have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to do justice to their potential this season.

Chicago Fire have also struggled to hit their peak this year and will face a difficult challenge this weekend. New York Red Bulls are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-1 Chicago Fire

