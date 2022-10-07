5 highest paid female soccer players

Women's soccer has been on the rise for many years and now boasts star names that rival those in the men's game.

FIFA claims that 1.12 billion viewers tuned in to watch US Women's national team defeat the Netherlands Women 2-0 in the final of the 2019 World Cup.

Clearly, interest in the women's game continues to grasp the globe, and finances supporting the players have increased.

But which female soccer player leads the way when it comes to being paid?

Here are the five women currently picking up a pretty sum of money:

#5 Ada Hegerberg - $425,000

Hegeberg has scored 59 Champions League goals

Norway's Hegerberg is currently playing for Olympique Lyonnais and earned around $425,000 in 2020.

She is the all-time leading goalscorer in the UEFA Women's Champions League and scored in four of Lyon's final victories.

The Norweigan was the first player ever to be awarded the Ballon d’Or Feminin in 2018.

#4 Julie Ertz - $430,000

Ertz has become a veteran midfielder for the USWNT

Ertz sits as the fourth highest earner in the women's game as she earns $430,000 per year.

The USWNT midfielder most recently plied her trade for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women's Soccer League.

She is a two-time FIFA Women's World Cup winner and she broke onto the scene at the 2015 World Cup.

#3 Megan Rapinoe - $447,000

Rapinoe is synonymous with the females game

The woman who pushed for equal pay between women and men in soccer. Rapinoe is indisputably one of the all-time greats.

She was named Best FIFA Women's Player and won the Ballon d’Or Feminin in 2019, the year that she led the USWNT to the 2019 World Cup.

Rapinoe is on a hefty salary of $447,000 and currently plays as a winger for French outfit OL Reign.

#2 Alex Morgan - $450,000

Morgan is an all-time great

Morgan is another pioneer of women’s soccer and is for many the biggest women's star to grace the game.

She earns an annual base pay of around $450,000 and that is aside from the massive endorsement deals she holds with Coca-Cola, Nike and McDonalds.

Morgan scored in the final and semi-final of the 2011 World Cup against France and Japan respectively aged just 22.

#1 Sam Kerr - $500,00

Kerr leads the way financially

Kerr is a veteran of women's soccer currently playing at Chelsea and has become a superstar in no time.

Kerr captains the Australian women's national team and is the face of Nike in her country.

She sits on a nifty reported sum of $500,000 per year and leads the way financially in the sport.

The Chelsea forward is the all-time leading goal scorer in the NSWL with 34 goals. Kerr may be the face of women's football for years to come.

