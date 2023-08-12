"I'm disappointed" - Micah Richards names 2 strikers Manchester United could've signed in addition to Rasmus Hojlund

Micah Richards has told Manchester United that they should have signed either Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen alongside Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

Hojlund, 20, has arrived at Old Trafford in a £72 million deal including add-ons. The Danish frontman was in fine form for Atalanta last season, bagging 10 goals in 34 games across competitions.

However, many have asserted that Hojlund is one for the future and might not be ready to take on the center-forward's starting berth at Manchester United just yet. Richards has admitted he has been disappointed with Erik ten Hag's side's summer transfer business.

The former Manchester City fan favorite has suggested the Red Devils should have signed either world-class forward: Kane or Osimhen. He told The Rest is Football podcast:

"I'm disappointed in Man United I expected them to go all out in bringing in a lot of top quality players. Go all out for Kane, go all out for Osimhen. Go all out for the best players that are available on the market. Hojlund is outstanding but he's only young. Get Hojlund and another! I'm disappointed."

Kane, 30, has finally left Tottenham Hotspur after years of being linked with a departure and most of the time to Manchester United. The England captain has joined Bayern Munich in a £100 million deal.

The Red Devils were seemingly unwilling to match that fee. However, they may also have had to pay more given the difficulties in negotiating with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Kane is regarded as one of Europe's deadliest strikers with a proven goalscoring track record. He bagged 32 goals in 49 games across competitions last season, taking his overall Tottenham tally to 280 goals in 435 matches.

Meanwhile, Osimhen, 24, was instrumental as Napoli won the Scudetto as the Nigerian netted 26 goals in 32 league games. He finished top of the Serie A goalscoring charts, 19 places ahead of Hojlund who finished joint-20th with nine goals.

However, Gli Azzurri had made it clear how difficult it would be to prise Osimhen away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Their president Aurelio De Laurentiis claimed that only Paris Saint-Germain could afford him while placing a €200 million (£173 million) price tag on him.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag gives frosty response when asked about not signing Harry Kane

Harry Kane has joined Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Kane has finally left Tottenham but has also left the Premier League in the process by heading to Bayern. It's a move that has come to surprise many as some envisioned he would see out his career in English football.

Manchester United have always been mooted as potential suitors for the prolific frontman but didn't move for him this summer. Their manager Ten Hag was asked about this to which he gave an interesting response (via The Mirror):

"We want to challenge and play the best. I don't think that I have to go into that discussion [about why United didn't sign Kane] or give an opinion about that."

Manchester United instead lured Hojlund to Old Trafford and he is under pressure to become the center-forward Ten Hag has been yearning for. However, he won't make his debut for a while as he is nursing a slight injury.