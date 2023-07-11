Club president claims PSG is the only club that can afford Manchester United target, asks for astronomical transfer fee

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis claims that only Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) can afford Victor Osimhen all but ruling Manchester United out of the race for the striker.

Both the Parisians and the Red Devils are interested in Osimhen who was in scintillating form this past season. The Nigerian frontman bagged 31 goals in 39 games across competitions, helping Napoli clinch the Serie A title.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is on the lookout for a new striker this summer but the club's finances mean a move for Osimhen is unlikely. De Laurentiis has now stated that only PSG could afford a move for the 24-year-old (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“The only club that could afford Victor Osimhen is Paris Saint-Germain. If Nasser Al Khelaifi wants to send in a bid around €200m… we wait and we see what happens.”

The Ligue 1 champions may be in the market for a world-class striker as Kylian Mbappe's future is in major doubt. The Frenchman is being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid which could bring in a fee of €200 million.

Hence, PSG may then use those funds to lure Osimhen to the Parc des Princes as Mbappe's immediate replacement. However, De Laurentiis thinks the Nigerian will be remaining with Gli Azzurri:

“I personally think that Victor will stay here."

Osimhen has two years left on his contract at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. He arrived at Napoli three years ago and has become their main marksman.

Manchester United appear to have accepted defeat in their pursuit of Osimhen. They are reportedly turning their attention to Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund and have already agreed personal terms with the Danish striker.

PSG expect target Marcus Rashford to sign a new contract with Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has held talks with PSG in the past.

PSG have made it no secret of their admiration of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. The club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi admitted their interest in the 25-year-old during the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year. He told Sky Sports:

"He's another player that is really amazing. And for free? To have Rashford for free, every club would run after him, definitely. We're not hiding it, we spoke before and… interest. But the moment was not a good moment for both sides. Maybe, summer, why not?"

Those comments came before United triggered a one-year extension in Rashford's contract. They came in the midst of a superb season for the Englishman who bagged 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions.

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs claims PSG do still hold an interest in the striker amid their potential need to replace Mbappe. However, they expect the England international to sign a new contract at Old Trafford.

Rashford has been in talks with the Red Devils over a new deal and it doesn't appear to be far away. He is viewed as an undisputable part of Ten Hag's plans at Manchester United.

