Real Madrid ready to pay massive €200m fee for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to pay €200 million to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe this summer.

According to Cadena SER (via Madrid Xtra), Los Blancos have €200 million prepared for the French forward. It is reported that Mbappe's announcement regarding a letter he submitted was expected to put pressure on the Parisians to sell.

PSG received a letter from the Frenchman informing them that he has no intentions of signing a new deal or triggering the one-year option in his current deal. The 24-year-old's contract at the Parc des Princes is set to expire in 2024.

The Ligue 1 champions' stance is that Mbappe is available on the market but interested clubs must pay €200 million. The French striker played down claims that he wanted a move to Real Madrid on Tuesday (June 13).

However, it appears that PSG have had enough of Mbappe amid the constant uncertainty over his future. He was their protagonist this past season, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists in 43 matches across competitions.

Kylian Mbappe turned down a move to Real Madrid at the start of last year when his contract was expiring. He decided to pen the two-year deal but has reportedly since apologized to Los Blancos president Florentino Perez.

The Madrid president is on the lookout for a new striker after Karim Benzema's departure to Saudi champions Al Ittihad. Mbappe's availability has come at an opportune time for the La Liga giants.

Ironically, €200 million is the fee that Los Merengues reportedly failed with when making a proposal to the Ligue 1 champions for Mbappe in 2021. ESPN reported that the Parisians refused the astronomical offer despite his contract expiring.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe doesn't want to move to Manchester United amid Real Madrid's interest

Kylian Mbappe isn't interested in moving to Old Trafford.

According to French journalist Romain Molina, PSG's Qatari hierarchy have anticipated Kylian Mbappe's departure since last month. They have held discussions with the Frenchman over a potential move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are up for sale and one of their prospective owners is Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim. Hence, the Parisians are open to selling to the Premier League outfit.

However, Molina claims that Mbappe doesn't want to move to Manchester United. He seemingly has his heart set on joining Real Madrid, a destination he was expected to already be at since last year.

Erik ten Hag's side are searching for a new center-forward as they look to bolster their attack for next season. Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane is high on their list of targets but Spurs are expected to be difficult negotiators for the England captain.

Hence, a move for Mbappe may have been more plausible but it seems he is not keen on heading to Old Trafford. The PSG striker only wants to move to the Bernabeu.

