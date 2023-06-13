"I will continue next season at PSG" - Kylian Mbappe hits out at media 'lies', says he's happy at Ligue 1 club

Kylian Mbappe has slammed reports claiming he wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and join Real Madrid this summer.

Le Parisien reports that Mbappe wants to leave the Parc des Princes and head to the Santiago Bernabeu. He reportedly eyes replacing Karim Benzema as the leader of Los Blancos and wants a deal to be reached as soon as possible.

However, the 24-year-old has poured cold water on those claims and insists that he's happy at PSG. He tweeted in response to the Le Parisien report:

"LIES … At the same time, the bigger it is, the more it passes. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG, where I am very happy."

Kylian Mbappé @KMbappe

En même temps plus c’est gros plus ça passe. J’ai déjà dis que je vais continuer la saison prochaine au PSG où je suis très heureux. Le Parisien | PSG @le_Parisien_PSG

l.leparisien.fr/yHge PSG : Kylian Mbappé veut rejoindre le Real dès cet été PSG : Kylian Mbappé veut rejoindre le Real dès cet été➡️ l.leparisien.fr/yHge https://t.co/ibBaif23QL MENSONGES…En même temps plus c’est gros plus ça passe. J’ai déjà dis que je vais continuer la saison prochaine au PSG où je suis très heureux. twitter.com/le_parisien_ps… MENSONGES…❌En même temps plus c’est gros plus ça passe. J’ai déjà dis que je vais continuer la saison prochaine au PSG où je suis très heureux. twitter.com/le_parisien_ps…

Kylian Mbappe has a year left on his contract with the Parisians with the option of a further year. However, the Frenchman sent the Ligue 1 champions confirming his stance that he will not be staying beyond 2024.

That letter has led to speculation that PSG are willing to sell Mbappe this summer, as they don't want to lose him on a free next summer. The striker explained why he sent a letter to his club:

"I have never discussed a contract extension with PSG."

He added:

"The board has been informed since July 15th, 2022, of my decision not to extend beyond 2024, and the letter sent was only meant to confirm what I (had) already told them."

Kylian Mbappe has been key for the Parisians since joining them from AS Monaco in 2018 for €180 million.

He has scored 212 goals and contributed 98 assists in 260 games across competitions. That includes 41 goals and ten assists in 43 games this season. He has won six Ligue 1 and three Coupe de France titles.

However, last season at the Parc des Princes was somewhat tense. He has had issues with his fellow teammate Neymar and the club for overusing him in a promotional video.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier touched on Kylian Mbappe's potential exit after UCL elimination

The Parisians were beaten 3-0 on aggregate by Bayern Munich in the Round of 16.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier was asked whether he was required to try and convince Kylian Mbappe to remain at the club. There was a ton of uncertainty over the striker's future following his side's disappointing exit from the UEFA Champions League in the last 16.

Galtier responded (via 90min):

"I do not have to try to convince Kylian (to stay). Kylian has expressed it himself, but if you had asked any player, you would have found him in the same state - very disappointed after the elimination."

The Parisian coach continued by alluding to the performances Mbappe was giving the club:

"Concerning Kylian, Kylian is a PSG player, and he shows it in every game. He has a great determination to succeed, and to perform well in order to help bring the club up to as high a level as possible."

Kylian Mbappe is yet to win the Champions League, a goal that many reckon is more likely to happen with Real Madrid. The La Liga giants have won the competition 14 times and beat the Parisians in the last 16 in the 2021-22 campaign en route to European glory.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes