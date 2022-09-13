PSG superstar Neymar still unhappy with Kylian Mbappe; Sergio Ramos giving advice - Reports 

There is still some unrest in the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) squad between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr, according to Goal. Sergio Ramos, however, has been giving support and advice to the Brazilian forward in the current scenario.

It is no secret that Kylian Mbappe and Neymar had a fallout earlier in the season. The unrest was created when the Brazilian forward decided to take a penalty against Montpellier despite Mbappe being on the pitch.

Tensions have not died down in the PSG camp. According to the aforementioned source, both players still have issues with one another. The former FC Barcelona superstar believes that the French international is at fault for the fallout between the pair.

Goal reports that Kylian Mbappe is increasingly concerned by Neymar's growing influence in the squad, while the Brazilian international believes his fellow forward has been selfish in attack on numerous occasions.

It is worth mentioning that the former Barcelona forward is keeping his cool to maintain harmony in the dressing room. Spanish defender Sergio Ramos is keeping him company and helping him get through this period of unrest with Mbappe.

According to an earlier report from Goal, new PSG manager Christophe Galtier has told the attacking duo to be nice in front of the cameras and during the game. The French tactician seems to have achieved that, with the duo barely showing any signs of discomfort on the pitch so far this season.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's unrest has not affected PSG on the pitch

As things stand, the off-the-field tensions between the pair have not transcended on the pitch as far as PSG are concerned. Both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have been lethal in front of goal, which has resulted in the Parisian giants making an unbeaten start to the 2022-23 season.

Neymar has been excellent in attack and has probably been the pick of the bunch. He has already scored 10 goals and provided seven assists from just nine appearances across all competitions.

The French international, on the other hand, has played just seven games this season and has already scored nine goals.

The Parisian giants are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 charts by virtue of a better goal difference, having amassed 19 points from seven games.

PSG also secured a 2-1 win over Juventus in their opening Champions League group stage game last week. Neymar, however, was not pleased with Mbappe not passing the goal to him for an easy finish on that occasion. The Frenchman, though, netted a brace at the Parc des Princes.

PSG will now take on Israeli side Maccabi Haifa in their second group stage match of the Champions League. The game is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (September 14).

