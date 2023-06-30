“I’m the luckiest man in the world” - Arsenal star Jorginho expresses love to partner as they enjoy time away from football 

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has been enjoying a couple's getaway with his partner Catherine Harding and posted a picture with her on his Instagram account.

Jorginho and Harding are back in the midfielder's homeland, staying in Massa Lubrense in Italy. The couple are enjoying the off-season before the Italian jets off to the United States for pre-season with the Gunners next month.

The 31-year-old uploaded two snaps of the duo together on holiday with a picturesque background. He captioned the post:

"I’m the luckiest man in the world. I love you."

The Arsenal midfielder and Harding are claimed to have first met in 2019 following his split with his former wife Natalia Leteri, per The Sun. Harding is a former The Voice UK contestant and participated in the show back in 2020.

Jorginho has been relaxing his downtime with his partner following a hectic past campaign. He joined the Gunners in January from Chelsea for £12 million, ending a five-year stay in west London.

However, the couple didn't have to travel far as they simply headed to north London for the Italian to take up a new career path. He was part of Mikel Arteta's side that missed out on the Premier League title by five points to Manchester City.

He has three children, Vitor and Alicia whose mother is Leteri. He has a child with Harding, Jax, who is the youngest of the three.

Jorginho appears to have played role in luring Kai Havertz to Arsenal

Havertz has joined Jorginho at the Emirates.

Kai Havertz has completed a £65 million move from Chelsea to Arsenal, joining the Gunners on a long-term deal. The German attacker has been reunited with Jorginho, with whom he spent two and a half years at Stamford Bridge.

Reports claim that the Italian was holding talks with Havertz throughout the negotiations, convincing him a move to the Emirates. The pair share a fond friendship after winning the 2021 UEFA Champions League together.

Havertz has alluded to the family mentality of the Arsenal squad that played its part in persuading him to make the move. He told the club's official website:

"I think the family mentality that the team has on the pitch is one of the reasons why it so hard to play against Arsenal. I guess they have it off the pitch as well. So the team mentality in the squad is very, very high and you can feel that."

The German joins the north Londoners following a frustrating past season with Chelsea. He scored nine goals in 47 games across competitions.

