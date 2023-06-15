Ex-Chelsea star trying to convince Kai Havertz to join Arsenal: Reports 

Former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is reportedly trying to convince Kai Havertz to join Arsenal this summer.

Football Transfers reports that the Gunners midfielder has been speaking to his former Blues teammate to try and persuade him to move to the Emirates. Mikel Arteta's side are pushing hard for Havertz's signature as they look to bolster their attack.

Jorginho spent two and a half seasons playing alongside Havertz at Stamford Bridge. The duo were part of the Chelsea side that won the Champions League in 2021.

They built a strong friendship during their time together in west London and the German attacker was stunned when Jorginho was sold in January. The 30-year-old joined Arsenal for £12 million and his former teammate was bemused by the departure:

“I played with Jorginho for two and a half years; he changed next to me; I loved being with him and then he calls me one evening and says: ‘I’m gone.’ I was like: ‘What the? How is this possible?'"

Havertz's future at Chelsea is increasingly in doubt amid a need for the Blues to offload first-team players. They have spent over £600 million since Todd Boehly became co-owner in May 2022.

The German endured a lackluster 2022-23 campaign, scoring just nine goals in 47 games across competitions. However, this hasn't dissuaded Arsenal from a move for the 24-year-old this summer.

There is reportedly a gap in valuation between the two London rivals. Chelsea are demanding £70 million for Havertz after spending £75 million on him in 2020. However, Arteta's side are falling £15 million short in their valuation of the German. He has two years left on his contract and it may be the opportune time for Mauricio Pochettino's side to cash in.

Arsenal and Chelsea target Moises Caicedo's teammate worried he will leave Brighton

Caicedo is wanted by both London clubs.

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Pervis Estupiñán has admitted that he is worried teammate Moises Caicedo will depart the Amex this summer.

Caicedo is on Arsenal and Chelsea's radars with the two London clubs previously bidding for the Ecuadorian midfielder in January. The Seagulls managed to hang on to the 21-year-old, and he even signed a new five-year contract.

However, Roberto De Zerbi's side are anticipated to lose several of their star players this summer after a phenomenal 2022-23 campaign. Estupiñán fears Caicedo will be one of those to depart, telling Ecuador TV (via ESPN):

“I think that having a player of Moi’s [Moisés] category, that many teams would like him, we all fear that he will leave us. As I have always said to him, if he stays I will be very happy to play by his side, to continue enjoying his football."

Reports claim that Chelsea are ready to match any offer Arsenal make for Caicedo this summer. The Ecuadorian is emerging as one of the Premier League's most renowned midfielders. He made 43 appearances across competitions this season, chipping in with two goal contributions.

