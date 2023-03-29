"I was like: 'What the? How is this possible?" - Chelsea star opens up on being dumbstruck by Jorginho's exit to Arsenal

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has admitted that he was stunned when Jorginho was allowed to join Arsenal in January.

Jorginho made the short trip across London to the Blues' cross-city rivals in a £12 million deal on transfer deadline day. The midfielder was at Stamford Bridge for five seasons, three of which he played alongside Havertz.

The German was shocked to hear that Chelsea were selling Jorginho to the Gunners. Havertz told the Guardian that he had forged a close friendship with the holding midfielder and found out about his departure when he called him that night:

“I played with Jorginho for two and a half years; he changed next to me; I loved being with him and then he calls me one evening and says: ‘I’m gone.’ I was like: ‘What the? How is this possible?’ This is how quick things change. It’s a human thing. You just have to accept it; it’s football.”

Jorginho was a hit for Chelsea after joining the club from Napoli in 2018 for €57 million. He featured 213 times, scoring 29 goals and providing eight assists. The Italian won the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup during his time at the Bridge.

He's now excelling at Arsenal following his January move, playing a key role in the Gunners' surge to the league summit. He has made eight appearances across competitions, providing Mikel Arteta with vital depth in midfield.

Chelsea and Arsenal battling it out for Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana is on the London rivals' radar.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal strengthened their midfield in the January transfer window. The Gunners lured Jorginho from the Blues, while Graham Potter's side broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for €121 million.

However, it appears that the London rivals are not done yet bolstering their midfield. According to Fichajes, they're both in a race to sign Everton midfielder Onana. The 21-year-old has been one of the Toffees' standout performers, making 28 appearances, scoring one goal and providing an assist. He sits third in the Everton squad for tackles made (2.3) and fifth for interceptions per game (1.0).

Onana's name popped up when Chelsea and Arsenal were in the market for a new midfielder in January. However, he remained at Goodison Park and has aided their Premier League survival quest under Sean Dyche. Transfermarkt value the Belgian at €42 million, and he only arrived at Merseyside last summer from LOSC Lille.

