Chelsea ready to match Arsenal's bid to sign Premier League star: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to match any Arsenal transfer offer for Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo.

Caicedo, 21, has been on both the Premier League giants' radar since the start of the winter transfer window. He was subject to a £55 million bid from the Blues and two transfer bids worth £60 million and £70 million from Mikel Arteta's outfit earlier this year. However, Brighton decided to reject all three offers and hand their player a contract extension.

A right-footed tireless operator at the heart of midfield, Caicedo has re-emerged on both the London outfits' radar of late. Although he has also been heavily linked with Manchester United and Liverpool, the ace is unlikely to join them.

According to Football Insider, Mauricio Pochettino's side are willing to go toe-to-toe with their city rivals to seal the ex-Independiente del Valle player's signature. They are also likely to lock horns with Bayern Munich for the midfielder.

Caicedo, who signed a contract extension until June 2027 at the Amex Stadium, is thought to be valued at over £80 million, as per The Guardian. He has netted two goals and contributed three assists in 53 matches for Brighton so far.

Should the Seagulls player join Arsenal this summer, he would emerge as a crucial starter as a number six for them.

On the other hand, Caicedo could prove to be a brilliant signing for the Blues. He would replace N'Golo Kante, who is reportedly expected to seal a permanent move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in the upcoming couple of weeks.

Former Chelsea defender sends transfer message to Arsenal target

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has expressed his desire to relish a reunion with Chelsea star Kai Havertz, who has also been linked with a transfer to Arsenal this summer. During a recent interview with Diario AS, he elaborated:

"It would make me happy to play with Havertz again after our time together at Chelsea. Unfortunately, I can't say a lot about it right now because in terms of transfers, my opinion is actually secondary. They are club decisions."

According to The Telegraph, Real Madrid and Arsenal have identified Havertz as a top target ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. Chelsea, on the other hand, are keen to offload the Germany international for £70 million.

Havertz, 24, has been a regular starter for the Stamford Bridge outfit since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for around £72 million in 2020. So far, he has registered 32 goals and 15 assists in 139 games across competitions for his side.

