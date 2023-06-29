Liverpool star receives MBE honour from Prince William for services to football and charity

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has been honored with an MBE for his services to football and charity.

Robertson was recognized for his work helping the vulnerable with physical and mental health problems, per the Scottish Sun. It comes after he founded 2020 AR26 which reaches out to those struggling with their physical and mental wellbeing.

The Liverpool left-back received the honor from Prince William which sees him become a Member of the Order of the British Empire. He was snapped in images at Windsor Castle receiving the honor on Wednesday (June 28).

The 29-year-old was also recognized for his footballing contributions of which he has enjoyed an incredible playing career. He has won the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup at Anfield.

Robertson has made 267 appearances for Liverpool, scoring eight goals and providing 63 assists. No other defender has made more assists in Premier League history.

He also is the captain of the Scotland national team, earning 61 caps to date. His Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp lavished praise on him back in 2021 claiming him to be one of the best in the world (via Not The Old Firm):

“Incredibly brave, incredibly smart and someone who is very serious about his work. You don’t become one of the best players in the world in your position without being the complete package."

Robertson joined the Merseysiders from Hull City in 2014 for £8 million. He has become an Anfield icon in his nine years with the Premier League giants.

Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho set for RB Leipzig medical

Fabio Carvalho is heading to RB Leipzig.

According to Merseyside football journalist David Lynch, Liverpool have allowed Fabio Carvalho to travel to Germany to undergo a medical with RB Leipzig on Thursday (June 29).

The 20-year-old is set to join the Bundesliga giants on a season-long loan. There is no option or obligation to buy to be inserted into the loan deal.

Carvalho joined Klopp's side from Fulham last summer for £5 million but failed to make a significant impact in his debut season at Anfield. He featured 21 times across competitions, scoring three goals.

The Portuguese attacker spent much of the campaign on the substitutes bench. He is now set to be handed an opportunity to gain more game time at the Red Bull Arena.

Liverpool manager Klopp admitted that Carvalho was unhappy with his lack of first-team opportunities in April. He stated (via This is Anfield):

“Fabio, for the situation in which he is now, in training on an absolute super level and not being involved, how he deals with it, I have to say, that’s kind of a role model. Not that he is happy with the situation, but he never gives up. It’s unbelievable."

Carvalho impressed at Fulham before his move last summer as he flourished in the EFL Championship. He made 44 appearances for the Cottagers, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists.

