North Carolina Courage vs Washington Spirit prediction, preview, team news and more | NWSL Challenge Cup Final 2022

The NWSL Challenge Cup is set to culminate in an exciting final this weekend as North Carolina Courage take on Washington Spirit on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this year and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Washington Spirit finished in second place in their group and have stepped up to the plate in the competition. The away side edged OL Reign in a tense penalty shoot-out in the semi-finals and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

North Carolina Courage, on the other hand, managed to top Group A this year and have been a force to be reckoned with in the competition. The hosts edged Kansas City to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will need to be at their best in this match.

North Carolina Courage vs Washington Spirit Head-to-Head

North Carolina Courage and Washington Spirit are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. The two teams have played out draws in both the matches that they have played out so far this year.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams gave each other a run for their money on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

North Carolina Courage form guide in the NWSL Challenge Cup: W-L-D-W-D

Washington Spirit form guide in the NWSL Challenge Cup: W-W-D-W-W

North Carolina Courage vs Washington Spirit Team News

North Carolina Courage have a good squad

North Carolina Courage

North Carolina Courage have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will need to be at their best this weekend. The hosts are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Washington Spirit need to win this game

Washington Spirit

Averie Collins, Tori Huster, Alia Martin, Tara McKeown, and Gaby Vincent are currently injured and have been ruled out of this match. Andi Sullivan is carrying a knock at the moment and might not be risked this weekend.

Injured: Averie Collins, Tori Huster, Alia Martin, Tara McKeown, Gaby Vincent

Doubtful: Andi Sullivan

Suspended: None

North Carolina Courage vs Washington Spirit Predicted XI

North Carolina Courage Predicted XI (4-3-3): Katelyn Rowland; Jaelene Daniels, Abby Erceg, Kaleigh Kurtz, Merritt Mathias; Malia Berkely, Denise O'Sullivan, Emily Gray; Debinha, Taylor Smith, Kerolin

Washington Spirit Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aubrey Bledsoe; Morgan Goff, Amber Brooks, Sam Staab, Camryn Biegalski; Taylor Aylmer, Julia Rodder; Trinity Rodman, Ashley Sanchez, Anna Heilferty; Ashley Hatch

North Carolina Courage vs Washington Spirit Prediction

North Carolina Courage have excelled in their NWSL Challenge Cup final so far and will need luck to be on their side this weekend. The hosts have had their problems against Washington Spirit in the past and will need to make the most of their form in the final.

Washington Spirit can pack a punch on their day and have stepped up against their opponents this year. North Carolina Courage are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: North Carolina Courage 2-1 Washington Spirit

