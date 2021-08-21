Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another match this weekend as Philadelphia Union take on CF Montreal this weekend. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

CF Montreal are in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have exceeded expectations this year. The Canadian outfit held FC Cincinnati to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will need to step up in this match.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are currently in fourth place in the league table and have been impressive this year. The Union edged New York City FC to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head

CF Montreal have a good record against Philadelphia Union and have won nine out of 22 matches played between the two teams. Philadelphia Union have managed seven victories against CF Montreal and can trouble their opponents on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Philadelphia Union. CF Montreal were not at their best on the day and will want to step up this weekend.

Philadelphia Union form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-W-D-D

CF Montreal form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-L-D-L

Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal Team News

Philadelphia Union have a strong squad

Philadelphia Union

Jack de Vries and Anthony Fontana have recovered from their knocks and are available for selection. Cory Burke is also injury-free at the moment but is set to start on the bench this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

CF Montreal need to win this game

CF Montreal

Ballou Tabla, Romell Quioto, and Ahmed Hamdi are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Rudy Camacho was sent off last weekend and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Ballou Tabla, Ahmed Hamdi, Lassi Lappalainen, Romell Quioto

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Rudy Camacho

Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal Predicted XI

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Daniel Gazdag, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach, Jose Martinez; Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybylko

Seuls quatre points nous séparent avec notre adversaire ce soir : la course aux séries dans l’Est est certainement commencée.



Portrait des forces en présence du match de ce soir ⚔️ @PhilaUnion @BMOfr | #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/89joQAOUQt — CF Montréal (@clubdefootmtl) August 21, 2021

CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-5-2): Sebastian Breza; Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman, Aljaz Struna; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Mustafa Kizza, Emanuel Maciel, Victor Wanyama, Djordje Mihailovic; Joaquin Torres, Mason Toye

Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been impressive this season but their recent slump will certainly be a cause for concern. The Union have won only two of their last six matches and will need to step up this week.

CF Montreal have justified their potential this year and will be intent on a top-seven finish. The home side is the better team at the moment, however, and holds the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2-1 CF Montreal

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi