CF Montreal vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

New York Red Bulls travel to the Saputo Stadium to face CF Montreal in round 20 of the MLS season.

The two Eastern Conference sides appear to have run out of steam in recent weeks and will both be aiming to return to winning ways.

CF Montreal ended their run of three straight defeats last Thursday courtesy of a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United.

However, Wilfried Nancy’s side failed to build on that performance as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of DC United last time out.

After falling behind through Zachary Brault Guillard’s 16th-minute opener, goals from Andy Kamara and Ola Kamara helped DC United mount an impressive comeback.

After a blistering start to the season, this slump in form has seen Montreal drop out of the playoff places.

With 23 points from 18 games, Montreal are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, one place and four points above Sunday’s visitors.

Similarly, New York Red Bulls failed to end their struggles last time out as they suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Chicago Fire.

Tom Barlow could only score a 97th-minute consolation goal for New York Red Bulls after Serbian forward Luka Stojanović scored two early goals to put the Fire in a comfortable position.

Gerhard Struber’s side have now failed to taste victory in their last six outings, picking up three points from the last 18 available.

CF Montreal vs New York Red Bulls Head-To-Head

New York Red Bulls have a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 11 wins from their last 24 encounters. Montreal have picked up 10 wins, while three games have ended all square.

CF Montreal Form Guide: L-L-L-D-L

New York Red Bulls Form Guide: D-L-L-D-L

CF Montreal vs New York Red Bulls Team News

CF Montreal

The hosts will be without the services of Lassi Lappalainen, Romell Quioto and Ballou Tabla through injuries.

Injured: Lassi Lappalainen, Romell Quioto, Ballou Tabla

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls

Manager Gerhard Struber will be unable to call upon the services of Aaron Long, Andres Reyes, Youba Diarra and Cameron Harper, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Aaron Long, Andres Reyes, Youba Diarra, Cameron Harper

Suspended: None

CF Montreal vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-3): James Pantemis; Aljaž Struna, Joel , Kamal Miller; Mathieu Choinière, Samuel Piette, Ahmed Hamdi, Zorhan Bassong; Djordje Mihailovic, Joaquín Torres, Mason Toye

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-4-2): Carlos Miguel; Andrew Gutman, Thomas Edwards, Amro Tarek, Kyle Duncan; Cristian Casseres Junior, Sean Davis; Wikelman Carmona, Caden Clark; Patryk Klimala, Fabio

CF Montreal vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

After impressive starts to their campaign, both sides appear to have fallen off the pace in recent weeks. Looking at their past encounters, this could be a cagey affair.

We predict the spoils will be shared as both sides are evenly matched.

Prediction: CF Montreal 1-1 New York Red Bulls Predicted

